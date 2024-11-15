The WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning of a resurgence of measles, a contagious infection that has been eliminated in several countries. Around 10.3 million cases were reported in 2023, marking an alarming 20% increase from the previous year.

Officials are raising concerns as this preventable infection continues to rise due to declining vaccination rates. To prevent outbreaks in communities, a vaccination prevalence of 95% or more with two doses is needed.

According to estimates, more than 22 million children missed their first dose of the measles vaccine last year. While children are recommended to receive two doses for full protection, only 74% received the recommended second dose.

Due to the gaps in vaccination coverage, 57 countries experienced large or disruptive measles outbreaks in 2023, a 60% increase from 36 countries the previous year.

"The number of measles infections is rising around the globe, endangering lives and health. The measles vaccine is our best protection against the virus, and we must continue to invest in efforts to increase access," said CDC Director Mandy Cohen in a news release.

The new estimates also show that around 107,500 deaths occurred globally in 2023 due to measles, with the majority of victims being unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of 5.

"Measles vaccine has saved more lives than any other vaccine in the past 50 years. To save even more lives and stop this deadly virus from harming the most vulnerable, we must invest in immunization for every person, no matter where they live," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Even in those who survive the infection, there are serious risk of complications such as blindness, pneumonia, and encephalitis. The risk of such complications is particularly among infants and young children.

With the rising cases, WHO calls for "urgent and targeted efforts" in fragile and conflicted areas, particularly African and Eastern Mediterranean regions to fully vaccinate all children with two doses of the measles vaccine.

By the end of 2023, 82 countries had eliminated measles, and Brazil was recently reverified as measles-free, making the WHO Americas Region free of endemic measles again. "As measles cases surge and outbreaks increase, the world's elimination goal, as laid out in Immunization Agenda 2030, is under threat," the WHO news release stated.