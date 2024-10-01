Metabolic syndrome now affects one in three U.S. adults, increasing their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. But there is still hope. Researchers have found that time-restricted eating, a popular diet strategy known for weight loss, could be a game-changer for those with metabolic syndrome.

Time-restricted eating, also known as intermittent fasting, involves alternating the eating and fasting periods. Studies have shown that this eating pattern can aid in weight loss, improve blood sugar control, and boost heart health, making it a popular choice for overall well-being.

The latest study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests intermittent fasting may improve cardiometabolic health for those battling metabolic syndrome. Based on their findings, researchers recommend the eating pattern as a more practical, low-cost intervention to improve cardiometabolic health, even in those already on medication.

"Metabolic syndrome, especially when paired with prediabetes, represents a critical tipping point in which the risk for developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease is greatly increased. We are hopeful the findings of this study can help others looking to address their metabolic syndrome and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes," said Dr. Pam Taub, co-corresponding author of the study in a news release.

The researchers evaluated 108 participants from the TIMET study, which explored the benefits of a customized time-restricted eating schedule in patients taking medication for metabolic syndrome. The participants were randomly assigned to the trial group that restricted their eating window to 10 hours per day or the control group that did not have restricted eating but received standard treatment.

At the end of the three-month trial, participants in the time-restricted eating group showed significant improvements in heart health, including blood sugar, cholesterol, and hemoglobin A1c levels, comparable to the results typically achieved through more intensive interventions like those from the National Diabetes Prevention Program. They also saw reductions in body weight, BMI, and abdominal fat without losing lean muscle mass.

So how does time-restricted eating help? It works by re-engaging the body's natural wisdom and harnessing its daily circadian rhythms to restore metabolism and improve health, explained Satchidananda Panda, a co-corresponding author of the study.

"Unlike expensive pharmaceuticals like Ozempic, which require lifetime use, time-restricted eating is a simple lifestyle change that doesn't cause side effects and can be maintained indefinitely. Patients appreciate that they don't have to change what they eat, just when they eat," said first author Emily Manoogian.