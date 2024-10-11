Could therapy be a replacement for drugs in treating anxiety disorders? Researchers have uncovered a promising new approach to treating anxiety disorders through mindfulness therapy.

A recent study found that Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) therapy could be as effective as antidepressants for certain anxiety disorders, offering a viable alternative for those seeking non-pharmaceutical options for relief.

Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction therapy is a form of meditation originally designed for stress management but is now being used to treat a wide range of illnesses. This includes conditions such as depression, anxiety, chronic pain, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and immune disorders.

Anxiety disorders are often treated with medications such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). However, many people hesitate to take treatment, fearing side effects that may adversely affect their quality of life.

Paving the way for new alternative treatment strategies with fewer side effects, the latest study published in JAMA Network Open found that MBSR could be as effective as the antidepressant escitalopram in alleviating symptoms of agoraphobia, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and social anxiety disorder.

The drug escitalopram, sold under the brand names Lexapro and Cipralex, has adverse effects such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, excessive sweating, insomnia, and fatigue.

The research team had previously found that MBSR could provide stress relief and emotional regulation comparable to escitalopram. In the latest study, they investigated how symptoms of anxiety, depression, and quality of life affected 276 patients taking either the MBSR program or 10 to 20 mg per day of escitalopram treatment for eight weeks.

The participants were those diagnosed with anxiety disorders such as agoraphobia, panic disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, and social anxiety disorder.

By the end of the study, the researchers noted that no significant differences were detected in overall anxiety reduction between MBSR and escitalopram. While escitalopram showed a slight edge in symptom reduction by week 4, these improvements were not sustained by the end of the study.

Another striking finding was that nearly 79% of escitalopram recipients reported at least one study-related side effect, while only 15% of those in the mindfulness group experienced side effects.

"Overall, our findings are consistent with previous work demonstrating the efficacy of mindfulness for panic and social anxiety disorders," the researchers concluded.