The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning alerting the public after an e-coli outbreak linked to organic carrots has sickened dozens of people from across multiple states and resulted in one death.

E. coli bacteria can cause infections ranging from mild to severe, with symptoms such as watery or bloody diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. It spreads through contaminated food or water and contact with infected individuals. Young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of life-threatening complications.

Officials report that the current multistate outbreak, identified since September, is linked to multiple brands of recalled organic bagged carrots, including whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms.

"Thirty-nine people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli have been reported from 18 states. Fifteen people have been hospitalized and one person has died," the CDC news release stated.

Grimmway Farms has recalled the affected brands of carrots, and the batches currently sold in the market are likely not affected. However, if anyone has stored recalled carrots at home, they are asked to discard or return them to the store.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is working with the firm to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are affected.

"Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers and discard these recalled products. Distributors and retailers that may have received recalled bagged organic whole and baby carrots should follow the recommendations above and contact their customers.

FDA is working with the firm to determine the source of contamination and whether additional products are affected," the FDA stated in an advisory.

The officials advise anyone who consumed the recalled carrots and experiences severe E. coli symptoms to contact a healthcare provider.

The symptoms of E. coli infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), fever and vomiting. These signs typically begin 3 to 4 days after exposure and may resolve within 5 to 7 days without treatment. However, in some cases, serious kidney complications, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome can develop, requiring hospitalization.

"If you have severe symptoms of E. coli infection, seek health care, and tell your provider about what you ate," the CDC news release stated.