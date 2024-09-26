Myopia affects more than one-third of children worldwide now, and the rate is further expected to surge to 40% by 2050, a recent study estimated.

Near-sightedness, or myopia, is an eye condition that causes distant objects to appear blurry. According to a recent study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the global incidence of myopia has significantly increased over the past 30 years, rising from 24% in 1990 to nearly 36% in 2023. The trend is expected to strike 39.80%, exceeding 740 million cases by 2050.

The latest findings were based on an analysis of 276 studies involving more than 5.4 million children and adolescents in 50 countries across all six continents.

Researchers believe that one of the possible reasons for the rise in near-sightedness may be the decrease in outdoor activities and an increase in screen time, particularly due to online classes during the pandemic.

"Myopia has emerged as a major public health concern nowadays, with striking evidence existing for rapid increases in its prevalence, especially for Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, China and Taiwan," the researchers wrote.

Among Southeast Asian countries, Japan had the highest prevalence of myopia at 86%, followed by South Korea at 74%. Researchers believe this may be due to children in these regions starting formal education as early as ages 2 or 3.

Meanwhile, developing and underdeveloped countries reported a higher prevalence of myopia at 31.89%, compared to 23.81% in developed countries. "African populations exhibit a lower prevalence of myopia, likely attributed to lower literacy rates and delayed initiation of formal education, typically occurring between the ages of 6 to 8 years for most children," the news release stated.

The study also found that girls are more prone to nearsightedness than boys, and the prevalence is higher in urban areas compared to rural ones.

Since the findings suggest a concerning trend, researchers recommend children develop the habit of regularly practicing eye-protective measures. They also encourage increasing time spent on physical activity while reducing non-active activities like watching television, playing video games, and surfing the internet.

"In view of the rising prevalence of myopia in school-age children, government health administration departments should implement policies aimed at reducing the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring on young students. Additionally, it is recommended to provide health education on myopia prevention, conduct regular physical examinations, and promote early detection and treatment," the researchers wrote.