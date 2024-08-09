Breastfeeding is a rewarding journey for many women, deepening the bond with their newborn while providing essential nutrition and care.

However, it's common for new mothers to feel overwhelmed when they first begin. Contrary to what some might believe, breastfeeding does not always come naturally, it requires practice, and the early days can be challenging. Misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding often discourage women from trying.

During this Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Avery Young, an international board-certified lactation consultant at Nourished Young from Atlanta, shares the facts to help dispel these myths.

Myth#1 Formula milk is equally good as breast milk

Fact: Both formula and breastmilk have sufficient calories and vitamins to help babies grow and thrive, comparing them would be like an apples-to-oranges comparison.

So what's the main difference? As Young puts it, "Formula is safe. Breast milk is amazing." The main distinction lies in the origin of the milk used in the formula. Unlike human breast milk, formula is derived from other mammals like cows or goats. This means that the milk is naturally designed to meet the specific nutritional needs of that particular animal, not a human baby. Since every mammal has slightly different requirements, the composition of their milk reflects that, making it necessary to modify the formula to better suit the needs of infants.

"Through science, we have learned how to alter formula milk and make it better and safer for human babies, but it will never be able to fully replicate human milk because it does not come from humans," Young told Medical Daily.

"Unlike formula, breastmilk is alive. It's a dynamic substance that changes to meet a growing baby's specific needs, not just to help a baby be protected from illnesses, but even over a day to help deliver the right hormones and the right time, and over a year to adapt to the growing nutrient needs of a baby as they transition to toddlerhood and beyond, to make it an ideally suited product for human babies," she explained.

Myth#2 Breastfeeding mothers should stop feeding if they fall sick

Fact: Continuing to breastfeed can be beneficial for the baby.

"When you're ill, your body produces antibodies to combat the infection, and these are passed through your breast milk. Even if you're unwell, your breast milk helps protect your baby by boosting their immune system with these vital antibodies. Additionally, your baby is likely to be exposed to your illness simply by being close to you, so continuing to breastfeed ensures they receive the protective benefits of your milk," Young said.

However, for more serious health issues or concerns about a specific situation, it is always best to consult with a healthcare provider.

Myth# 3 Breastfeeding mothers should have a special diet and eat only plain food

Fact: Breastfeeding does not mean mothers need to be on a restrictive diet. Eating a varied and flavorful diet, including spices and diverse foods, can benefit both the baby and the mother.

The misconception that gassy foods in adults, particularly those high in fiber, will affect breast milk and cause discomfort in babies is common. However, fiber is not digested and doesn't make its way into breast milk, so it doesn't directly cause gassiness in a baby.

"Spices and different foods can alter the flavor of your breast milk, helping to pre-expose your baby to a range of tastes and encouraging them to develop a more varied palate. Plus, a diverse diet provides you with key vitamins and nutrients that support your health and well-being. So, savor your meals and this special time with your new baby," Young said.

Myth#4 Breastfeeding is always painful

Fact: New mothers may experience some discomfort while starting, but this doesn't make it biologically normal.

Pain is a sign that something is not quite right. It often indicates issues with the baby's latch, nipple sensitivity, positioning, or even underlying conditions like infections. Addressing these factors can help ensure a more comfortable breastfeeding experience.

"Since latching isn't a one-size-fits-all process, what works for one mother-baby pair may not work for another. If you're experiencing pain, it's a sign that adjustments to the latch or other factors may be needed. Seeking help from an experienced lactation consultant can ensure that your breastfeeding experience is comfortable and enjoyable for both you and your baby," Young said.

Myth#5 Exercise affects the taste of breast milk

Fact: Moderate exercise benefits both mother and baby. The changes in breastmilk composition, particularly the increase in lactic acid after intense exercise are temporary.

"Research, including double-blind studies, shows that these minor changes in composition don't affect a baby's ability or desire to feed. Lactic acid in breast milk breaks down quickly, so any impact is temporary and safe for your baby. Many mammals exercise and feed their young right after, demonstrating that this is a natural and manageable process," Young explained.

"However, if you have concerns, you can time your workouts and feedings to keep your baby content. If your baby becomes fussy, remember it's likely temporary and everything will be okay," she added.

Myth#6 Many mothers can't produce enough milk

Fact: Most mothers produce sufficient milk for their babies.

According to Young, it's a common misconception for mothers to assume their baby is crying due to hunger. While some women may encounter difficulties with milk production, the majority of mothers produce enough milk for their babies. Often, a baby's cries are misread as signs of hunger, causing unnecessary worry and self-doubt. In reality, babies cry for many reasons, such as discomfort or the need for attention, not just hunger.

"If concerns about milk supply persist, consulting a lactation specialist can provide valuable guidance and support. They can help you troubleshoot the root cause of your baby's discomfort and give you the confidence to know that your body is capable of nourishing and supporting your new baby," Young said.

Myth #7 You can't take any medications while breastfeeding

Fact: Most medications are compatible with breastfeeding, and there are often effective alternatives to those that are not safe.

The most important thing is to consult with a knowledgeable healthcare provider who can guidance on safe options and dosages.

"Utilizing trusted online resources such as LactMed and InfantRisk can help you cross-check information and explore safe alternatives, which you can then discuss with your healthcare provider. With the right guidance and resources, you can effectively manage your health while continuing to breastfeed," Young said.