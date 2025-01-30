Your memory might be in your next sip. What you drink could be quietly affecting your brain health, warns a leading neuroscientist specialized in Alzheimer's prevention.

In a recent video, Florida-based dementia researcher Robert Love cautioned his millions of Instagram followers about three popular beverages that may increase the risk of dementia. The good news? He also shared smarter alternatives to keep your brain healthy.

"Avoid these three drinks, they are hurting your memory," said Love in the video.

Alcohol:

Love firmly asserts that alcohol takes the top spot on his list, even though people still debate over its effects on brain health.

"But science is pretty clear.Alcohol is neurotoxic, it actually damages and kills neurons. Alcohol is bad for your gut bacteria, and that's really important because what's good for your gut is good for your brain. So by harming your gut bacteria, that's bad for your brain," he explained.

Beyond its impact on brain health and memory, alcohol poses other risks, including liver damage, sleep disruption, and inflammation. Love singles out beer as the worst choice for brain health, explaining, "Well, beer has gluten in it, and gluten is inflammatory in itself. Beer also increases uric acid-uric acid increases the storage of belly fat."

For those still planning to drink alcohol, he suggests that the key is to drink in moderation. "The cleanest alcohol is probably tequila. Get a high quality tequila, use a bunch of limes in it. That way, it may cause less damage to it than a low-grade beer," he added.

Soda:

Soda is well-known for its health risks, yet many people still drink it, Love noted. Its high sugar content and lack of fiber cause blood sugar and insulin spikes, leading to inflammation—one of the key risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, he explained.

Giant Frappuccino:

According to Love, these popular drinks from major coffee chains pose a hidden risk due to their high sugar and caffeine content. This intense combination overstimulates the body, potentially harming the heart, blood vessels, and brain.

"Instead, try black coffee or try a matcha. Those are great for your brains. Make sure you get organic coffee because your conventional coffee can be loaded with pesticides, and pesticides can be damaging to your brain," he said.