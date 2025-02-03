You may not be considering canceling a flight just because you have a cold. While traveling with a common cold may seem harmless, a pilot advises against it. It's not just about spreading the virus to fellow passengers; the flight may also put you at risk of ear barotrauma, which has the potential to cause hearing loss.

Captain Jaimes García who works for Colombian airline Avianca shared a video on TikTok that has now gone viral explaining how traveling by airline with a common cold may be determinantal for health. From mild ear pain and muffled hearing to severe discomfort and potential eardrum rupture, ear barotrauma, triggered by pressure changes in the middle ear with altitude, can cause lasting damage.

"If I have a cold, those Eustachian tubes become inflamed; they can't equalize those pressures, and that's when you feel ear pain. This causes barotrauma, and if it's very severe and you're very congested, your eardrum could even rupture. It's very serious," García explained in the video.

"A passenger flying with congestion might experience significant discomfort, but we pilots who make up to five or six trips daily face greater risk if we're not in optimal condition," he added.

How does it happen?

The middle ear is an air-filled cavity behind the eardrum that connects to the back of the nose through a tunnel known as the eustachian tube. This tube helps equalize the pressure between the middle ear and the outside environment by allowing air to pass through. When a person has a cold, sinus infection, or other blockages, the passage may not work properly and pressure can build up in the middle ear. If the pressure inside the ear becomes different from the pressure outside, it can cause pain or a sensation called "ear squeeze."

Ear barotrauma is not just linked to flight travel, it can happen with altitude differences while scuba diving, driving through mountains, or hiking.

Prevention and Treatment:

If you have to take a flight while dealing with a cold, taking antihistamines, oral decongestants, and nasal spray can help manage your symptoms. Be sure to drink plenty of water during the flight, and simple techniques like breathing exercises, chewing gum, or swallowing can help keep your Eustachian tubes open. If you experience mild ear barotrauma lasting a few minutes, popping your ears and using pain relievers may help.

However, if the pain persists, or if symptoms like vomiting or disorientation occur, it could indicate a ruptured eardrum, which may require treatment such as antibiotics or, in some cases, surgical intervention.