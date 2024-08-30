A balanced diet rich in plant-based nutrients is crucial not only for reducing the risk of diabetes but also for managing blood sugar levels in those with the condition. But could an aquatic plant serve as a treatment for diabetes? Researchers have discovered that supplementing with Mankai, a cultivated aquatic duckweed, after meals may help lower blood sugar levels in diabetic patients.

Mankai, a protein-packed green that naturally grows in water, is now cultivated under controlled conditions. It's known for its benefits in supporting vascular and brain health, reducing abdominal and liver fat, and positively influencing the microbiome.

In a recent study conducted in Israel, the researchers examined the impact of Mankai consumption on post-meal blood sugar levels in 45 adults with type 2 diabetes. The results of the 4-week trial indicate that Mankai offered comparable benefits to some glucose-lowering medications.

"Nutrition plays a crucial role in both the development and management of diabetes. Incorporating Mankai into the diet can enhance blood sugar control and provide beneficial nutrients that support overall health," Prof. Amir Tirosh, a study author said in a news release.

During the trial, participants were randomly assigned to consume either a 300 ml Mankai drink or an equivalent amount of water after dinner for two weeks. After this period, they switched interventions for another two weeks. The blood sugar levels of the participants were continuously monitored using glucose sensors and confirmed with standard laboratory tests.

Drinking a Mankai beverage after dinner led to an approximate 20% reduction in post-meal blood sugar levels, the time-to-peak blood sugar, and the time it took to return to baseline levels. This beneficial effect was noted in about two-thirds of the participants.

"Mankai consumption may mitigate the postprandial glucose response in people with Type 2 Diabetes with a ~20% improvement in glycaemic values. These findings provide case-study evidence for plant-based treatments in T2D to complement a healthy lifestyle and pharmacotherapy," the researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

"The study demonstrates that consuming Mankai after meals can lead to significant reductions in blood sugar levels. This finding introduces a promising new option for managing diabetes and reducing associated complications," said Dr. Gal Tsaban.

"These results highlight the potential of Mankai as a valuable tool for diabetes management and warrant further investigation," Prof. Iris Shai added.