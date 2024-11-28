For millions of people struggling with asthma or COPD, a higher dose of an existing antibody injection could be a total game changer, a recent trial results reveal.

According to the study conducted by a research team from the University of Oxford and Kings College London, a single injection of a monoclonal antibody, benralizumab, could be more effective than standard steroid tablets during asthma or COPD flare-ups.

Flare-ups, or attacks, occur when asthma symptoms suddenly worsen, causing shortness of breath, chest tightness or pain, coughing, and wheezing. Several factors such as respiratory infections, smoke, hot and humid air, or pollen can trigger flare-ups.

Benralizumab is currently used to reduce inflammation in severe asthma by targeting specific white blood cells called eosinophils. Researchers have now found that repurposing the same drug at a higher dosage to manage "eosinophilic exacerbations" could reduce the need for further treatments by 30%.

Eosinophilic exacerbations are a particular type of flare-up caused by elevated eosinophil levels. They constitute 30% of COPD flare-ups and almost 50% of asthma attacks.

"This could be a game-changer for people with asthma and COPD. Treatment for asthma and COPD exacerbations have not changed in 50 years, despite causing 3.8 million deaths worldwide a year combined. Benralizumab is a safe and effective drug already used to manage severe asthma. We've used the drug in a different way – at the point of an exacerbation - to show that it's more effective than steroid tablets which is the only treatment currently available," said lead investigator of the trial Professor Mona Bafadhel in a news release.

During the trial, researchers evaluated 158 patients for asthma or COPD symptoms by assessing the severity of their cough, wheezing, breathlessness, and sputum. Participants were divided into three treatment groups: one received a benralizumab injection and dummy tablets, another received the standard of care (30 mg of prednisolone daily for five days) and a dummy injection, and the third group received both a benralizumab injection and the standard of care.

Participants treated with benralizumab showed improved respiratory symptoms, including reduced cough, wheezing, breathlessness, and sputum, after 28 days. Additionally, the benralizumab group had four times fewer people that failed treatment compared to the standard of care with prednisolone.

"Treatment with the benralizumab injection took longer to fail, meaning fewer episodes to see a doctor or go to hospital. There was also an improvement in the quality of life for people with asthma and COPD," the news release stated.

"Our study shows massive promise for asthma and COPD treatment. COPD is the third leading cause of death worldwide but treatment for the condition is stuck in the 20th century. We need to provide these patients with life-saving options before their time runs out," Dr Sanjay Ramakrishnan, the first author of the trial said.