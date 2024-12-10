Joe Faratzis was just 28 when a stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosis turned his world upside down. For months, he brushed off night sweats, occasional blood in his stool, and frequent trips to the bathroom as minor issues until a colonoscopy revealed the life-altering truth.

Now, five years later, Faratzis is sharing his journey on TikTok, to raise awareness about the subtle signs of colorectal cancer that could save lives if spotted early.

Faratzis missed six key warning signs that pointed to colorectal cancer: constant night sweats, pain in the lower right abdomen, more frequent bathroom trips, mild cramping when bending over, constipation, and blood in his stool.

"I put these symptoms off for months before finally going to get a colonoscopy. Don't risk your life by waiting to see a doc. Early screening could save you and your family," Faratzis said in his video.

From his experience of having to go through the cancer diagnosis, Faratzis urges everyone: "Be smart, Be your own health advocate. Make the call so you don't end up here."

Most colorectal cancers begin as polyps, small growths on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. While polyps are common as people age, most are harmless. However, certain types can develop into cancer over time, often taking 10 to 15 years to turn into cancerous tumors. With regular screening, doctors can detect and remove polyps before they have the chance to become cancerous.

The American Cancer Society recommends that individuals at average risk for colorectal cancer begin regular screening at age 45. Those in good health with a life expectancy of more than 10 years should continue screenings through age 75.

According to estimates, around 106,590 new cases of colon cancer and 46,220 cases of rectal cancer are expected in the U.S. this year. While overall rates have declined since the 1980s due to improved screening and healthier lifestyles, this trend mainly applies to older adults. The worrying fact is that cases in people under 55 have been steadily rising by 1 to 2 percent annually since the mid-1990s.

The good news is that when colorectal cancer is detected early before it spreads, the 5-year relative survival rate is about 90%.