Do you think lung cancer only affects smokers? That's what 36-year-old Liam Handley, and the doctors who examined this fit and healthy man from Derbyshire, U.K., believed until he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

When Liam began experiencing chest pains, stress, and palpitations, doctors initially attributed it to anxiety, which he had struggled with for much of his life, and increased his medication. However, the pain persisted, and each time he consulted the doctors, his medication was adjusted.

Liam passed away in 2021, months after he received the diagnosis that his cancer became terminal. Liam's label as a non-smoker, according to his mother Lynn Handley, worked against him. "He was never referred for a chest X-ray during any of his visits," said Lynn.

"I don't think lung cancer was ever considered. Liam did not fit the stereotypical lung cancer patient, he was young, non-smoker, not overweight and relatively fit. It certainly wasn't in our heads. But it wasn't in the GP's either, and herein lies the problem," she said.

Once when the chest pain became severe, Liam's family feared he was having a heart attack and rushed him to the hospital. During his hospitalization, doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs and prescribed blood thinners to dissolve them. Although Liam was advised to get a CT scan, the procedure was delayed due to COVID-19.

As Liam's symptoms continued to worsen, with the pain spreading to his shoulders and lower back, he was prescribed strong painkillers. Liam then decided to pay for a private CT scan. It was only then that he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, a genetically mutated form called adenocarcinoma EGFR Exon19 positive, which typically affects individuals with little to no history of smoking.

"We were all devastated. We were told that they did not expect Liam to live for more than 5-6 weeks. We were also so angry. It had taken so long – around 9 months – to get the diagnosis, precious months that could have made a difference to Liam's prognosis and given us more time with our beautiful boy," Lynn said.

Despite the initial prognosis, Liam responded well to treatment, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, before passing away on October 4, 2021. Now, Lynn shares her son's story to raise awareness about lung cancer, particularly among those who still believe it is solely an illness related to smoking.