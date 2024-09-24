Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common mental disorders in children and teens, yet the impact often goes unrecognized in adults. Highlighting the impact of adult ADHD on the partners' mental health, a new study revealed that it increases the risk of depression in women and negatively affects their quality of life.

The latest study published in the Journal of Attention Disorders revealed that about 59% of women with partners who have ADHD showed depression, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe. The researchers noted that this is comparable to the depression levels seen in caregivers of individuals with conditions such as autism, heart rhythm disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and kidney failure.

"Our findings emphasize the importance of viewing ADHD as a condition that impacts not only the individual but also their close relationships. By addressing the well-being of partners, we can take a more holistic approach to treatment, offering both individuals and couples the tools they need to improve their quality of life," the researchers wrote in a news release.

The study involved a questionnaire survey conducted among 100 heterosexual Israeli couples in which the male partner had been diagnosed with ADHD. On average, couples had been together for around nine years, with 65 married and 35 cohabiting. The partcipants completed questionnaires assessing the man's ADHD symptoms, while they were themselves screened for depression, quality of life, and overall well-being.

The findings revealed a clear connection: the more severe the man's ADHD symptoms, the more likely his partner was to experience depressive symptoms and report a lower quality of life. Interestingly, women reported a better quality of life when their partners consistently took their ADHD medication.

"These findings may imply that pharmacological treatments may also have a beneficial effect on partners as well as individuals with ADHD," the researchers wrote.

Researchers also suggest that women can manage some of the negative effects of their partner's ADHD by prioritizing self-care. The study indicated that women who focused on their own well-being, by working out, spending time with friends, and taking personal time, had less chances of depression and reported a better quality of life, despite their partner's ADHD.

Although the findings suggest an elevated risk for depressive symptoms in women whose partners have ADHD, the study des not not establish a causal connection between the two.

"Further longitudinal research is needed to examine the direction of these associations and to develop targeted interventions that support both individuals with ADHD and their partners," the researchers wrote.