Pistachios are a nutrient-dense superfood that supports everything from eye and heart health to blood pressure and weight management. Now, new research sheds light on the mechanisms behind the eye-boosting benefits of these power-packed nuts.

The latest study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed that consuming two handfuls (two ounces) of pistachios for about three months was linked to a significant improvement in macular pigment optical density (MPOD).

MPOD is an important measure of visual health, with higher levels indicating better eye health. Higher levels of MPOD protect the eyes from blue light and age-related damage.

The researchers attribute the improvements in MPOD from eating pistachios to lutein, a plant pigment present in these nuts. The study also noted that pistachios are particularly beneficial as they are the only nut with a measurable source of lutein, a powerful antioxidant linked to eye health.

Based on these findings, researchers recommend including pistachio in the daily diet to reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, the gradual vision loss that blurs central vision.

"Our findings indicate that pistachios are not only a nutritious snack, but they may also provide significant benefits for eye health. This is especially important as people age and face higher risks of vision impairment," Dr. Tammy Scott, lead author of the study said in a news release.

The study involved a randomized controlled trial conducted among 36 healthy, nonsmoking participants, both men and women between the ages of 40 and 70. The MPOD levels of the participants were measured after they were given a normal diet and after eating 2 ounces of pistachios per day for 12 weeks. The researchers found a noticeable rise in lutein levels in just 6 weeks of pistachio consumption.

"By simply incorporating a handful of pistachios into your diet, you can improve your intake of lutein, which is crucial for protecting your eyes," Dr. Scott added.

Apart from eye health, lutein supports brain health by reducing cognitive decline. Studies have shown that higher lutein levels are linked to improved cognitive performance, including better memory and processing speed.

"Lutein crosses the blood-brain barrier, where it may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation," explained Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, a co-investigator of the study.