With the New Year just around the corner, so are resolutions for a healthier year. If you have already committed to eating clean in the coming year, be cautious—obsessing over healthy eating can take a toll on your mental health and potentially lead to eating disorders.

Orthorexia nervosa (ON) is an obsession with eating "pure" foods to the point that it can take over your social life and mental well-being. Individuals may start organizing their entire schedule around strict dietary rules, skipping social events like Christmas parties or family dinners, and feel stressed or anxious when their eating routines are disrupted.

Many people may fall into the trap of extreme dieting that cuts out carbohydrates, proteins, and essential vitamins, all in the name of healthy eating. However, this approach can put the body at risk of nutrient deficiencies, leading to symptoms such as hair loss, brittle nails, missed menstrual cycles, and constant fatigue.

If this obsession with healthy eating goes unchecked, it can escalate into more serious problems, potentially leading to clinical eating disorders such as anorexia or bulimia.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers explored how healthy eating addiction and extreme beauty ideals among fashion models can trigger eating and body image disorders. Their findings published in Eating and Weight Disorders – Studies on Anorexia, Bulimia, and Obesity, revealed that while 95% of the participants both models and the control group had positive emotions associated with healthy eating, over 35% of female models exhibited signs of ON and over 20% in the control group. The survey also revealed a troubling trend regarding the body mass index (BMI) of the fashion models, with a significant 88.7% of them falling below the underweight threshold.

For those looking to adopt a healthy lifestyle in the New Year, Dr. Nikolett Bogár, a PhD student researching eating disorders at the Institute of Behavioral Sciences at Semmelweis University, recommends focusing on a long-term, balanced diet while recognizing that eating is not just about nutrition but also a social and cultural experience. She advises against categorizing foods as strictly good or bad.

"Aim for a long-term, balanced diet rather than an ultra-clean one in January. Occasionally indulging in chocolates or holiday treats should be part of your diet – without guilt," Dr. Bogár, advises.