The food we consume can affect our mood, but can it also increase the risk of long-term mental health conditions such as depression? In a recent study, researchers have found that drinking plant-based milk alternatives, such as soy, oat, and almond milk, is linked to an increased risk of depression, while semi-skimmed cow's milk may offer protective benefits.

Dairy products are an essential part of the human diet, consumed by over 6 billion people worldwide. Milk is a nutrient-dense food rich in lactose, lipids, protein, and minerals, all of which play a crucial role in maintaining human health.

In the latest study, researchers examined the impact of different milk types on mental health among 357,568 UK Biobank participants. The participants who did not have anxiety or depression at the start of the study were followed up for around 13.5 years. During the follow-up, a total of 13,065 were diagnosed with depression and 13,339 participants were diagnosed with anxiety.

Upon analysis, the researchers found that drinking full-cream milk was associated with a 16% lower risk of anxiety. Semi-skimmed milk was linked to a 12% lower risk of depression and a 10% lower risk of anxiety. However, skimmed milk showed no significant effect on the risk of depression or anxiety.

Further analysis suggested a 17% lower risk of depression and a 29% lower risk of anxiety for those consuming semi-skimmed milk. "After Bonferroni correction, the 2-sample MR analysis revealed a potential protective causal relationship between semi-skimmed milk and depression," the researchers noted. Interestingly, plant-based alternatives were associated with a 14% higher risk of depression.

The researchers explain that the mental health benefits of semi-skimmed milk are due to its higher content of unsaturated fatty acids compared to fully skimmed milk, which offers greater cerebral protection, potentially reducing the risk of depression and anxiety.

"These findings suggest that semi-skimmed milk may have a protective effect against these mental health conditions, presenting new prospects for dietary interventions," the researchers wrote in the study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

As plant-based milk alternatives gain popularity, studies suggest they may not always be the healthiest options. Many of these products contain additives and emulsifiers, which makes them qualify as ultra-processed foods. Research has shown that certain emulsifiers can alter the gut microbiome and increase gut inflammation, which could potentially raise the risk of colon cancer.