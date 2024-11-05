Trying to make up for long hours sitting with a quick walk after work? A recent study suggests that it may not be enough. Researchers have found that even the recommended 20 minutes of moderate daily exercise may not reduce the heart disease risk and signs of aging linked to prolonged sedentary time.

The latest study, published in the journal Plus One, revealed that an average adult spends 9 to 16 hours per day sitting. Another striking revelation was that those who exercised at recommended levels also faced a "moderate to high risk" for cardiovascular and metabolic disease when their average sitting time was around 8.5 hours per day.

Researchers evaluated data from CU's Colorado Adoption/Twin Study of Lifespan, involving participants aged 28 to 49. They noted an average sitting time of nearly 9 hours daily, with 80 to 160 minutes of moderate exercise and less than 135 minutes of vigorous activity weekly. Due to Colorado's active lifestyle, these physical activity levels likely exceed national averages.

Based on the total cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein and body mass index (BMI) of the participants, researchers assessed their heart health and metabolic aging.

"The study found that, essentially, the more one sat, the older one looked. And adding a little moderate activity on top of a long day of sitting did little to buffer these impacts," the news release stated.

However, the researchers observed a buffering effect when vigorous activity was included, though it did not fully negate the impact of prolonged sitting. They noted that for best results, both cutting down on sitting time and including vigorous exercise into the routine are required.

"Taking a quick walk after work may not be enough. While this is increasingly apparent with age, we show that associations are already emerging in early adulthood," said the study's senior author Chandra Reynolds.

"Our research suggests that sitting less throughout the day, getting more vigorous exercise, or a combination of both may be necessary to reduce the risk of premature aging in early adulthood," Reynolds added.

"Young adults tend to think they are impervious to the impacts of aging. They figure, 'My metabolism is great, I don't have to worry until I'm in my 50s or 60s,'. But what you do during this critical time of life matters," said the first author Ryan Bruellman.