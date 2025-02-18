You may never realize how often water touches our lives until you have a disorder like the 25-year-old young mother from the U.K. who describes simple daily activities such as washing hands, drinking water, or taking a bath as "excruciatingly painful".

An extremely rare condition called aquagenic urticaria makes the life of Kendall Bryce, from Durham, UK, a real struggle. As a young mother of one, pregnant with her second child, she finds it difficult to take care of herself and or her child while battling the condition.

"I've never been able to give my one-year-old son a bath. My mom has to do it for me. And I even feel my throat burning when I drink water," she said.

"It really is a daily struggle. I can only have a bath or take a shower twice a week because of how excruciating the pain is, so I constantly worry I stink," said Bryce.

Bryce's condition began when she was just 15 when she started noticing hives after she took a bath. But little did she realize that was the beginning of her battle with water allergy until she was diagnosed with the condition four years back.

"The GP didn't have a clue what to do. It's just such a rare condition, so not many people have it and not many people know about it," Bryce recalled, still living with the constant pain. The pain is so severe that her body sometimes goes into shock.

"My life is dictated by the weather as I have to avoid rain — and even hot humid days. I check the forecast every day and stay home if it's raining or going to rain, but if I get caught out by surprise, my body reacts and it's really painful," she added.

There is currently no cure for water allergy, but treatment options are available to manage the symptoms. Treatments include the use of oral antihistamines, topical medications like creams or emulsions, phototherapy using artificial UV light, and sometimes other medications like asthma drugs, anabolic steroids, or SSRIs.

While pregnant, Bryce's treatment options are however limited. "They've tried lots of different medications but I kept reacting. I still haven't found something that helps," Bryce said. However, she hopes that by sharing her story, she might connect with someone who knows how to treat her condition.