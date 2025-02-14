Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp, best known for 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with multiple tumors. Mellencamp, who has previously shared her battle with skin cancer, including the removal of 17 melanoma spots, revealed that she will undergo surgery to remove some tumors.

Mellencamp was experiencing "severe and debilitating headaches" for the last several weeks before getting hospitalized Wednesday when the pain became unbearable.

"After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," Mellencamp wrote on her Instagram page.

She will be undergoing surgery to remove two of the tumors, while the remaining smaller ones will "be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey," she added.

The 43-year-old was diagnosed with skin cancer three years ago, and since then, she has been candidly sharing her journey with fans. She has undergone around 20 surgeries over the past three years as a result of the melanoma diagnosis. While it is unclear whether her current diagnosis is connected to her previous battle with melanoma, around 60% of patients with advanced melanoma have the chance of developing brain tumors.

Melanoma is the most dangerous type of skin cancer, known for its rapid growth and potential to be life-threatening. Reports show that the situation becomes even more serious if it spreads to the brain, making it harder to treat and worsening the chances of survival.

When melanoma spreads to the brain, it can cause symptoms like headaches, seizures, weakness or paralysis on one side of the body, and vision problems. In such cases, treatment includes surgery to remove the tumor or reduce the size of the tumor, followed by radiation, medication, and in some cases both. Newer treatment options may include immune checkpoint inhibitors and gene-targeted therapies, offering promising alternatives for managing the condition.