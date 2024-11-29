Breaking down barriers in women's healthcare remains a critical challenge in modern medicine, particularly in underserved communities. While urban centres often have multiple healthcare options, rural areas still need to improve their access to specialized medical care, especially in obstetrics and women's health.

The Alberta College of Family Physicians recently highlighted achievements in developing sustainable healthcare solutions with their Recognition of Excellence award, emphasizing the importance of effective approaches in bridging these healthcare gaps.

Dr. Stephanie Efua Sobotie, recipient of this recognition, brings unique experience in developing healthcare solutions across diverse settings. From responding to critical needs in Ghana's Kuntanase Government Hospital, where she established a blood bank after personally donating blood to save a patient's life, to helping develop the obstetric program in Kindersley, Saskatchewan, her work demonstrates the impact of targeted healthcare initiatives.

Now, as a family physician with a Certificate of Added Competence in obstetric surgical skills at Bow Trail Medical Clinic in Calgary and a clinical lecturer at the Cumming School of Medicine, she continues to address healthcare accessibility challenges. We sat down with Dr. Sobotie to explore what it takes to create compelling healthcare solutions and how connecting rural and urban healthcare experiences can improve medical care delivery.

Dr. Sobotie, as the first female physician in your family, what does 'redefining women's healthcare' mean to you?

When I consider redefining women's healthcare, I envision creating a truly accessible system that addresses unique medical needs that have been historically overlooked. This vision was sparked early in my life when I noticed I could be the first woman physician in my family.

At Bow Trail Medical Clinic in Calgary, we've built a women's clinic that goes beyond primary care to address comprehensive health concerns throughout every life stage. But meaningful change requires reaching underserved communities, too. In Ghana's Kuntanase Government Hospital, we established a program that successfully reduced maternal mortality rates in the Ashanti region. This work continued in Canada, where we've focused on bringing essential services to areas with limited healthcare access.

Redefining healthcare also means preparing future generations of medical professionals. Through my role at the Cumming School of Medicine, I work to ensure that tomorrow's healthcare providers understand the importance of advocating for women's health needs and creating sustainable, accessible care systems.

From Ghana to Canada, you've seen various challenges in medicine. In your opinion, what obstacles still exist for women in healthcare - both for doctors and patients?

Based on my experience working across different healthcare systems, I've observed that access to specialized care remains a significant challenge, particularly in rural and underserved areas. This became evident during my time at Kuntanase Government Hospital, where we faced critical resource limitations - like not having a blood bank, which could have devastating consequences for women requiring emergency care.

There are still barriers for women physicians in specific specialized fields. While I initially wanted to specialize in Trauma and orthopaedic surgery, my journey led me to family medicine, where I could make the most significant impact. However, I obtained additional qualifications, like my Certificate of Added Competence in obstetric surgical skills, to provide comprehensive care, especially in underserved areas.

From my current perspective at the women's clinic in Calgary, I see how these challenges manifest differently but persist even in well-resourced settings. Mental health support accessibility, for instance, remains a critical issue.

I've witnessed firsthand how delays in accessing mental health services can have severe consequences for patients. These experiences have shaped my approach to creating more inclusive and comprehensive healthcare programs that address immediate medical needs and long-term wellness support.

As part of Bow Trail Medical Clinic, you've helped establish a specialized women's health division. What unique healthcare challenges are you aiming to address through this initiative?

Through our women's clinic in Calgary, we're addressing several critical needs I've identified throughout my career. Working as a primary care physician in rural and urban settings, I've seen how crucial it is to provide comprehensive women's healthcare beyond essential medical services.

Our clinic focuses on providing continuous care throughout a woman's life journey. Hospital privileges allow me to offer complete obstetric care, including surgical deliveries when necessary. This comprehensive approach is critical given my experience establishing obstetric programs from Ghana to Saskatchewan, where I've seen how integrated care can significantly improve outcomes.

Additionally, based on my experience as a family physician with obstetric surgical skills, I recognized the need for specialized services that bridge the gap between primary care and specialized obstetrics. This is especially important as we aim to reduce barriers to accessing quality healthcare. We're creating a model where women can receive coordinated care, from routine check-ups to more complex procedures, all within a familiar and supportive environment."

You received the Recognition of Excellence from the Alberta College of Family Physicians for contributing to family medicine. How does this experience help you create a more inclusive healthcare environment?

Recognition of Excellence reinforced my commitment to building inclusive healthcare systems. This recognition reflects our success in implementing comprehensive care approaches that I've developed throughout my career. As a Family Practice Assessor for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, I work to ensure high standards of care across diverse medical environments.

This experience, combined with my clinical teaching at the Cumming School of Medicine, helps me promote inclusive practices among the next generation of physicians.

You've created sustainable medical solutions in different settings, from establishing a blood bank in Kuntanase Hospital to developing the obstetric program in Kindersley. How do these projects help overcome systemic barriers to healthcare access?

Each project emerged from real, urgent needs I witnessed firsthand. I'll never forget that critical moment in Kuntanase when I had to donate my blood to save a patient with a ruptured ectopic pregnancy. That experience wasn't just about saving one life – it revealed a systemic gap that needed addressing.

Establishing the blood bank wasn't just about creating a facility; it was about ensuring that no other woman would face that same life-threatening situation due to a lack of resources.

In Kindersley, Saskatchewan, we faced different challenges but similar underlying issues of access to care. Developing the obstetric program there wasn't just about adding services – it was about creating pathways for family physicians to gain advanced obstetric skills, ensuring sustainable care in rural communities.

I've learned from working in these diverse settings that sustainable solutions must grow from local needs while maintaining consistent quality standards.

These experiences taught me that overcoming healthcare barriers isn't just about building facilities or programs – it's about understanding community needs, training healthcare providers, and creating systems that can continue serving people long after initial implementation. Whether in Ghana or Canada, the principles remain the same:

Listen to the community.

Identify the critical gaps.

Build solutions that can stand the test of time.

Your recent article in WJARR and upcoming publications in Arjonline explore essential aspects of women's health. How does your research contribute to changing approaches in women's healthcare?

This research grew directly from my experience working with patients and seeing how physical Trauma during childbirth can have lasting effects on both mental and physical well-being. By publishing these findings, we're helping to highlight the interconnected nature of women's health issues.

This is particularly important for healthcare providers in urban and rural settings, where understanding these connections can lead to better patient care. The research also supports what I've implemented in practice - the importance of considering both immediate medical needs and long-term well-being in women's healthcare.

These publications contribute to a growing body of evidence supporting more integrated approaches to women's healthcare. These approaches move beyond treating isolated symptoms to understanding and addressing the full spectrum of women's health needs.

What healthcare barriers for women do you plan to overcome shortly?

I want to help people who previously did not have access to high-quality medicine. Based on my experience from Ghana to Canada, I aim to continue developing sustainable healthcare programs in underserved communities, focusing on integrating mental health support with primary care services.

Through my teaching roles at the Cumming School of Medicine and clinical practice, I'm committed to training the next generation of healthcare providers to understand and address the unique challenges women face in accessing comprehensive healthcare.

Imagining medicine 10 years from now, what should a truly inclusive and sustainable healthcare system look like?

A truly inclusive and sustainable healthcare system should combine the best elements I've seen work in different settings - from rural Ghana to urban Canada. It should ensure that every woman can access comprehensive care, regardless of location.

This means integrating primary care with specialized services, particularly in underserved areas, while maintaining strong connections between community clinics and larger medical centres. Mental health support should be readily available, and healthcare providers should be trained to deliver culturally competent care. Most importantly, it should be a system that grows and adapts with its communities, ensuring long-term sustainability.