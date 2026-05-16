Doomscrolling has become a widespread habit in today's always-connected world. It refers to continuously consuming negative news online, often long past the point of feeling informed.

While it may seem like a way to stay updated, doomscrolling can significantly affect how the brain processes stress, increasing cortisol levels and reinforcing patterns like rumination. Over time, these changes can impact both mental and physical health.

What Is Doomscrolling?

Doomscrolling is a compulsive pattern of scrolling through distressing news, usually on social media or news apps. Unlike casual browsing, it involves a cycle where individuals continue consuming negative content even when it causes anxiety or fatigue.

This behavior is amplified by platform design. Infinite scrolling and algorithm-driven feeds prioritize emotionally charged stories, making it easier to stay hooked. The result is prolonged exposure to bad news without natural stopping points.

Why People Are Drawn to Negative News

Humans are naturally wired to focus on threats, a trait known as negativity bias. This instinct once helped with survival, but in a digital environment, it pulls attention toward alarming headlines and worst-case scenarios.

At the same time, the brain's reward system plays a role. Each new update creates anticipation, even if the content is negative. This unpredictability keeps people engaged, reinforcing the habit of checking for more information.

The Brain on Doomscrolling

Repeated exposure to negative news activates the amygdala, the brain's fear center. This triggers the release of cortisol, the hormone responsible for the stress response.

While cortisol is useful in short bursts, chronic elevation can disrupt cognitive function. It affects memory, attention, and emotional regulation, leaving the brain in a constant state of alertness.

Doomscrolling also strengthens rumination, where the mind repeatedly focuses on distressing information without resolution, increasing anxiety over time.

Negative News Effects on Mental Health

The negative news effects linked to doomscrolling go beyond temporary stress. Over time, they can reshape emotional and cognitive patterns.

Increased anxiety due to constant exposure to perceived threats

Depressive symptoms linked to feelings of helplessness

Sleep disruption, especially with nighttime scrolling

Emotional fatigue from processing continuous distressing content

These effects can gradually change how individuals perceive the world, making it seem more dangerous than it actually is.

Physical Effects of Chronic Stress

Doomscrolling also affects the body through prolonged stress responses. Elevated cortisol levels can weaken the immune system, increase inflammation, and disrupt sleep, according to the World Health Organization.

Common physical symptoms include headaches, fatigue, and muscle tension. Over time, chronic stress may contribute to more serious health concerns, highlighting the connection between digital habits and physical well-being.

When Doomscrolling Becomes a Habit

Doomscrolling often follows a loop: a trigger like a notification leads to scrolling, which provides temporary relief. However, the content increases stress, prompting more scrolling in search of reassurance.

This cycle reinforces rumination and makes it harder to disengage. As the habit strengthens, it can reduce focus, productivity, and overall mental clarity.

Why Is Doomscrolling Bad for Your Brain?

Doomscrolling keeps the brain in a prolonged stress state. Continuous activation of the amygdala and repeated cortisol release impair focus and decision-making.

It also narrows attention toward negative information, making it harder to notice positive experiences. This imbalance can increase vulnerability to anxiety and emotional distress.

How Do You Stop Doomscrolling at Night?

Breaking nighttime doomscrolling starts with simple changes:

Set a cutoff time for news and social media

Replace scrolling with calming routines like reading or stretching

Use app timers or grayscale mode to reduce screen appeal

These adjustments help signal the brain to shift out of alert mode and prepare for rest.

Read more Why Social Media Increases Anxiety: Psychologists Explain the Mental Health Effects

Can Doomscrolling Cause Anxiety?

Yes, doomscrolling can contribute to anxiety. Constant exposure to alarming content increases perceived threats, even when there is no immediate danger.

Rumination intensifies this effect. By repeatedly thinking about negative news, the brain stays in a heightened state of stress, making it harder to relax.

Why Do People Keep Scrolling?

Doomscrolling persists because it creates the illusion of control. People continue searching for clarity or reassurance, even when the content increases stress, as per Harvard Health.

Intermittent rewards, such as occasional positive updates, reinforce the behavior, making it difficult to stop despite negative feelings.

How Much News Is Too Much?

Excessive news consumption can increase stress without improving understanding. Limiting exposure to one or two intentional check-ins per day can help maintain balance.

Focusing on reliable, high-quality sources also reduces unnecessary anxiety caused by sensational content.

How to Stop Doomscrolling: Practical Strategies

Learning how to stop doomscrolling involves small, consistent changes:

Set time limits for news consumption

Curate feeds to reduce exposure to toxic or sensational content

Practice mindful scrolling by checking emotional responses

Replace scrolling with healthier activities like exercise or hobbies

Use digital tools such as app blockers

These steps help break automatic patterns and promote more intentional habits.

Healthier Alternatives to Doomscrolling

A more balanced approach to information can reduce stress. The "slow news" method focuses on scheduled updates instead of constant checking, allowing for better context and understanding.

Offline activities like walking, journaling, or creative work can also lower cortisol levels and improve emotional balance, offering a break from digital overload.

How to Stop Doomscrolling and Build Healthier Habits

Doomscrolling is not just a habit, it is a response shaped by brain chemistry and modern technology. By understanding how cortisol, rumination, and negative news effects interact, individuals can take steps to regain control.

Setting boundaries, curating content, and prioritizing offline activities can reduce stress and improve focus. Over time, learning how to stop doomscrolling supports a healthier relationship with information, making it possible to stay informed without overwhelming the brain.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is doomscrolling linked to social media addiction?

Yes. Doomscrolling shares similar patterns with social media addiction, including compulsive use, dopamine-driven behavior, and difficulty disengaging despite negative effects.

2. Does doomscrolling affect productivity?

It can reduce focus and mental clarity, making it harder to complete tasks efficiently and increasing procrastination.

3. Are certain people more prone to doomscrolling?

Individuals with higher anxiety levels or a strong need for control and information are generally more vulnerable to doomscrolling habits.

4. Can limiting notifications help reduce doomscrolling?

Yes. Turning off non-essential notifications reduces triggers that lead to habitual checking and excessive news consumption.