Here's one more reason to get your shingles shot. The pains and troubles of shingles do not end with the episode, but the effects could be long-term, suggests a new study. Researchers have now found that an episode of shingles raises cognitive decline by 20%.

Shingles is a viral infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, the same virus responsible for chickenpox. It occurs when the dormant chickenpox virus reactivates in the body.

Although not life-threatening, shingles can be disabling due to the severe pain it causes. Some individuals may develop complications such as postherpetic neuralgia, a burning pain in the nerves and skin that persists long after the rash disappears. Those with ophthalmic shingles may experience intense eye pain, which can even lead to vision loss. Shingles is also associated with neurological issues like brain inflammation (encephalitis), facial paralysis, and problems with hearing or balance.

For prevention, adults aged 50 and older are recommended to take Shingrix vaccine, the FDA-approved vaccination against shingles.

Earlier studies suggested a link between shingles and dementia, but the findings were often conflicting. So the researchers of the latest study conducted a long-term investigation involving 149,327 participants who completed health surveys every two years, that covered questions regarding shingles episodes and cognitive decline. The results were published in the journal Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.

"The researchers found that a history of shingles was significantly and independently associated with a higher risk -- approximately 20 percent higher -- of subjective cognitive decline in both women and men," the news release stated.

The study also found that men who were carriers of a specific gene- APOE4- had a higher risk of cognitive impairment and dementia. However, there was no such link in female participants.

"Our findings show long-term implications of shingles and highlight the importance of public health efforts to prevent and promote uptake of the shingles vaccine," said corresponding author Dr. Sharon Curhan, Channing Division for Network Medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

"Given the growing number of Americans at risk for this painful and often disabling disease and the availability of a very effective vaccine, shingles vaccination could provide a valuable opportunity to reduce the burden of shingles and possibly reduce the burden of subsequent cognitive decline," Dr. Curhan added.