A quick swipe of sunscreen, a spritz of hairspray, and a splash of perfume, your morning makeup routine may seem minimal and harmless. But did you know that you could have already come in contact with potentially harmful chemicals? Phthalates, commonly found in several everyday makeup products, could be gradually entering your body.

Phthalates are colorless, odorless chemicals often called plasticizers used in cosmetics and personal care products. The most common types of phthalates include dibutylphthalate (DBP), used in nail polishes to reduce cracking, dimethylphthalate (DMP), found in hair sprays to create a flexible film, and diethylphthalate (DEP), used as a solvent and fixative in fragrances.

Although DBP and DMP are rarely used, DEP is still commonly found in cosmetics, according to FDA estimates.

Potential Effects Of Phthalates:

Phthalates are endocrine-disrupting chemicals that can affect hormones, which impacts development and fertility. Higher phthalate levels are linked to lower sperm concentration and motility in men, while girls exposed to higher levels of phthalates may experience early puberty.

Studies have shown that pregnant women with higher phthalate levels in their urine are more likely to have a preterm birth. Researchers also noted that offspring who had prenatal phthalate exposure may be at risk of lower scores on mental and psychomotor development indices at 6 months old.

Apart from reproductive health and development, regular exposure to phthalates can harm various organ systems and affect longevity. Research has shown links between high levels of phthalate exposure to early death in older adults.

Studies have shown that not all forms of phthalates are carcinogenic, however, exposure to certain types can elevate the risk of estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer.

How to reduce your daily exposure:

Under FDA regulations, companies must list on the label if their products contain them, so checking labels and avoiding personal care products with phthalates can help reduce exposure. However, cosmetics and personal care products are not the only sources. Phthalates can also enter your body through food packaged in plastic that contains these chemicals. Using microwave-safe, phthalate-free containers can reduce this risk.

Other potential sources include carpets, upholstery, wall coverings, and wood finishes. You may be more likely to be exposed if you work in painting, printing, or plastics processing. Also, individuals with medical conditions like kidney disease or hemophilia may face higher exposure, as kidney dialysis and blood transfusions often use IV tubing and other supplies made with phthalates. Patients with these conditions should request phthalate-free medical devices.