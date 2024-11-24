Standing desks have gained popularity as a way to reduce the health risks linked to prolonged sitting at work, but new research suggests that standing for extended periods may not be entirely beneficial. A recent study warns that staying on your feet too long without breaks could negatively affect blood pressure.

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Turku used thigh-worn accelerometers to monitor the physical activity of 156 employees approaching retirement age. Their blood pressure was tracked using a portable device that measured it every 30 minutes over 24 hours. Using activity trackers, researchers recorded the participants' standing time, light and moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, and sedentary behavior during work hours, leisure time, and non-workdays.

"Rather than any single measurement, 24-hour blood pressure is a better indication of how blood pressure stresses the heart and blood vessels throughout the day and night. If blood pressure is slightly high throughout the day and does not fall sufficiently even at night, blood vessels start to stiffen and the heart has to work harder to cope with the increased pressure. Over the years, this can lead to the development of cardiovascular disease," said researcher Jooa Norha in a news release.

The analysis revealed that prolonged standing can elevate blood pressure, which researchers attribute to the body's response of boosting circulation to the lower limbs. While increasing circulation, the body constricts blood vessels and increases the heart's pumping power.

"A standing desk can provide a nice change from sitting at the office, but too much standing can be harmful. It's a good idea to take a break from standing during the work day, either by walking every half an hour or sitting for some parts of the day," Norha said.

Sedentary work in itself does not necessarily raise blood pressure, but the lack of recreational physical activity may affect it, the researchers noted.

"It is good to remember that being physically active at work is not enough on its own. Engaging in diverse physical exercises during leisure time helps to maintain fitness, making work-related strain more manageable. Similarly, employees with predominantly sedentary jobs should ensure that they get enough exercise during their leisure time," Norha added.