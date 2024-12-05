A strange condition known as "Werewolf Syndrome" has left nearly a dozen babies in Spain covered in hair, with extreme cases even resembling the iconic Wookiees from Star Wars. The rare disorder, officially called Hypertrichosis, is believed to be triggered by the parents' use of a hair loss remedy, according to a recent report.

Hypertrichosis occurs when individuals have excessive hair growth anywhere on the body. While some people are born with it due to genetic mutations (congenital hypertrichosis), others can develop it later in life (acquired hypertrichosis). The condition can be triggered by factors like certain medications, autoimmune disorders, or even malnutrition. Antibiotics such as streptomycin, anti-inflammatory drugs like benoxaprofen and corticosteroids, or the use of antiseptics with hexachlorobenzene are also known triggers.

According to the report from El Economista, a Spanish news outlet, Navarra Pharmacovigilance Centre, detected 11 babies with Hypertrichosis or "Werewolf Syndrome," after being exposed to minoxidil, a hair loss medication used by their parents. The drug is believed to have transferred from adults to infants through direct skin contact or by the babies sucking on contaminated surfaces, which may have affected their systems.

"The skin of young children is more permeable due to the thinner layer of their stratum corneum, as they have a greater surface area/body weight ratio. For this reason, they are more easily able to absorb drugs administered topically systemically," Navarra Pharmacovigilance Centre explained in the El Economista report as translated by Google.

The patients were tested for exposure to other medications and investigated for other possible triggers. The symptoms reportedly subsided after stopping contact with the medication.

Minoxidil, available in both solution and foam forms, is commonly used to promote hair growth, especially in the treatment of male pattern baldness. It belongs to a class of drugs called vasodilators, which work by improving blood flow to hair follicles and stimulating hair growth.

Although generally safe, minoxidil can cause some side effects, including burning, stinging, or redness at the application site. In rare cases, the medication could be absorbed through the skin and may cause more serious effects such as unwanted facial or body hair, dizziness, fast or irregular heartbeat, fainting, chest pain, swelling in the hands or feet, unusual weight gain, fatigue, or difficulty breathing.