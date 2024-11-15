The mental health of expectant mothers has a long-term effect on the health and well-being of their offspring. A recent study highlights the importance of emotional care for mothers-to-be, as researchers found that children born to women who experience psychological distress during pregnancy have a significantly higher risk of developing epilepsy in early childhood.

The study revealed a striking 70% increased risk of epilepsy among children aged 1 to 3 when their mothers experienced continuous psychological distress during pregnancy. The findings, published in the journal PLOS ONE, are based on an analysis of a birth cohort involving nearly 100,000 participants.

Epilepsy is a chronic brain disease characterized by seizures, occurring when nerve cells do not signal properly. The condition affects around 65 million people worldwide, with about 150,000 new cases occurring each year in the U.S. While some cases of epilepsy are hereditary, other factors such as developmental disorders, brain injuries, and autoimmune disorders are known causes of epilepsy.

Common triggers for epileptic seizures include stress, poor sleep, fatigue, alcohol use, recreational drug use, hormonal changes during menstruation, illness, and fever.

In the latest study, researchers analyzed the link between stress scores in expectant mothers and epilepsy outcomes in their children. Using the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale (K6), researchers evaluated participants' stress based on six items, twice during pregnancy: once in the first half at around 15 weeks, and again in the second half at around 30 weeks. Based on their K6 scores, participants were categorized into six groups, reflecting either low or moderate distress at each time point.

The analysis showed that having a maternal K6 score of 5 or higher at both time points was linked to a 70% higher risk of epilepsy diagnosis among children aged 1 to 3 years.

"Therefore, environmental adjustments to promote relaxation in pregnant women are needed to prevent the development of epilepsy in their offspring," the researchers wrote.

To reduce the risk of maternal stress and anxiety, researchers suggest "relaxation therapies, including yoga, music, Benson therapy, progressive muscle relaxation, deep breathing relaxation, guided imagery, mindfulness, and hypnosis." Based on the current findings, they hope these stress-relieving techniques could also be "effective in preventing the onset of epilepsy in offspring."