Managing hunger pangs can sometimes be difficult for those struggling to lose weight while on exercise and weight loss programs. Researchers now suggest engaging in high-intensity workouts may help curb hunger more than moderate exercise, particularly in women.

In the study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, researchers investigated the effects of exercise intensity on ghrelin, a hormone that regulates satiety and feelings of hunger.

"We found that high-intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate intensity exercise. In addition, we found that individuals felt 'less hungry' after high intensity exercise compared to moderate intensity exercise," said Kara Anderson, study author in a news release.

Higher levels of ghrelin are associated with increased appetite. Ghrelin works in two molecular forms to regulate appetite: acylated (AG) and deacylated (DAG). Earlier studies have investigated the impact of exercise on these two forms of ghrelin, but most of them were limited to men.

In the latest study, the researchers used eight male and six female participants to investigate how the impact affects men and women differently.

Participants fasted overnight and then completed exercises at varying intensity levels. Blood lactate measurements and appetite levels, as reported by the participants, were taken.

The results suggest that, although total ghrelin levels were initially higher in females than in males, there was a significant reduction in AG levels following intense exercise only among women.

However, the researchers note that, because the study was based on a small sample size of female participants, the ability to assess the differences in impact between sexes may be limited.

"Collectively, the results of the present study strengthen data on the role of high-intensity exercise in the reduction ghrelin and hunger. All isoforms of ghrelin may be associated with perception of hunger; however, more work is needed to determine if the relationship differs by sex," the researchers wrote.

"Exercise should be thought of as a 'drug,' where the 'dose' should be customized based on an individual's personal goals. Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program," Anderson said.

Apart from appetite regulation, ghrelin is also crucial for other functions including energy balance, appetite, glucose homeostasis, immune function, sleep, and memory.