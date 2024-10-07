Poor sleep is linked to a series of health issues, and experts are researching ways to improve sleep for better well-being. A recent study revealed that forever chemicals could be a factor, particularly among young adults.

The latest study published in the journal Environmental Advances suggests that out of seven types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) evaluated, higher levels of four specific types, namely PFDA, PFHxS, PFOA, and PFOS could be linked to worsened sleep in young adults.

The findings stem from the study involving blood samples and sleep information from 144 participants, part of the USC Children's Health Study. The participants were aged 19 to 24 and had two sets of measurements taken years apart, with about half of the participants contributing to both.

"Because the body needs sleep every day, if PFAS might be interfering with your sleep, that may affect you more immediately than other chronic health issues. Long-term, poor sleep has been connected to outcomes including neurological and behavioral problems, type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer's disease," said first and corresponding author Shiwen Li in a news release.

The most striking finding was that high combined levels of PFAS correlated with shorter sleep. Among the four identified PFAS, those participants with the highest one-third levels of PFDA, PFHxS, and PFOA, slept an average of about 80 minutes less each night compared to those in the lowest third. Also, high blood concentrations of PFOS were linked to sleep issues such as trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, waking up, or feeling tired during waking hours.

"All four forever chemicals — some of which are associated with cancer and neurological disorders from ADHD to Alzheimer's disease — are considered 'legacy PFAS'," the news release stated.

The researchers believe that the blood measurements of PFAs may indicate cumulative exposure over time since birth or even prenatal exposure.

From the participant's blood samples, the investigators analyzed a panel of proteins created from genes. From over 600 candidate genes, they found that seven activated by PFAS appeared to impact sleep.

Among these, two significant genes were HSD11B1, which produces the hormone cortisol that helps regulate sleep and wakefulness, and cathepsin B, which is related to cognitive function and memory.

The researchers said it's the first study to examine the link between genes affected by the forever chemicals and those related to sleep disorders.

"Sleep quality is an issue that affects almost everybody, so the impact of PFAS on sleep may have policy implications," said Li.