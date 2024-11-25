Could managing COPD symptoms be as simple as taking a daily vitamin? A new study suggests it might be, as researchers found that a regular dose of vitamin B3 can significantly reduce inflammation in patients with the condition.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a long-term lung condition resulting in inflammation and swelling in the airways. The condition causes sustained lung damage which affects breathing and overall quality of life. COPD is most commonly caused by prolonged exposure to irritants such as smoke, fumes, dust, or chemicals. It typically presents in two main forms: emphysema, which damages the air sacs in the lungs, and chronic bronchitis, marked by ongoing coughing and mucus production.

The latest study, published in Nature Aging, suggests that taking vitamin B3 could reduce lung inflammatory biomarkers by up to 63%.

"This is significant because inflammation can lead to reduced lung function in these patients," said Morten Scheibye-Knudsen, the researcher of the study.

The study involved 40 participants with COPD and a control group of 20 healthy volunteers. Over six weeks, participants received either 2 grams of nicotinamide riboside (a form of vitamin B3) daily or a placebo.

Results showed a 53% reduction in interleukin 8 (IL-8), a key marker of inflammation. After an additional 12 weeks of vitamin therapy, the reduction increased to 63%.

"The group treated with vitamin B3 experienced reduced lung inflammation during the study," the researchers wrote.

Apart from inflammation reduction, the researchers also found an additional benefit in patients who took that vitamin: elevated Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) in the blood. NAD is a biological molecule that reduces the signs of aging. It is crucial for several processes including cellular energy metabolism, and DNA repair.

"As we age, we seem to metabolize a molecule known as NAD. The loss of this molecule is also seen after DNA damage, for instance the type of damage associated with smoking," Scheibye-Knudsen said.

Since the supplement was found to be safe and well tolerated both in lung-healthy controls and patients with COPD, researchers recommend it to be a possible treatment option in the future. However, they recommend the findings to be confirmed in future trials.

"We hope this research will pave the way for new treatment options for COPD patients," Scheibye-Knudsen added.