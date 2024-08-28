Smoking during pregnancy raises the risk of several pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, stillbirth, restricted growth and development, and birth defects. A recent study adds another reason for pregnant women to quit smoking: researchers have found that prenatal exposure to smoking could also impact the child's academic achievements.

Smoking claims approximately 8 million lives every year annually. According to the WHO estimates of 2018, around 2% of pregnant women worldwide report smoking tobacco. Prenatal exposure to tobacco smoking is also known to increase children's mental health outcomes and behavioral problems.

According to the latest study published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, maternal prenatal smoking puts offspring at a 49 % higher risk of reduced academic achievement. The findings were based on a systematic review of 19 studies involving around 1.25 million participants.

"For decades, agencies across the globe have pushed anti-smoking campaigns about the dangers of smoking. But despite these efforts, tobacco smoking remains a pervasive global public health," said lead researcher Dr Bereket Duko, from the University of South Australia, in a news release.

"Our new research adds to this by showing that maternal prenatal smoking has a significant risk of limiting a child's academic performance, putting them well behind their peers at school. We all want children to have the best start in life. But clearly, we must do better to educate mothers and families about the noxious effects of smoking while pregnant on mother and baby," Dr. Duko said.

The researchers noted that around 79% of studies reported reduced academic achievement in children exposed to maternal prenatal smoking.

"Remember, the fight against smoking is not one we have already won. Yes, we have made big steps to reduce the number of people smoking, and we have made many aware of the health risks. But this is an ongoing battle, and we must continue to educate people about the dangers of tobacco so that the next generations do not unnecessarily suffer," Dr. Duko added.

Another recent study that investigated the risk of prenatal smoking revealed that there is no safe level for smoking and no safe period of smoking during pregnancy. The study suggests that even light smoking, of one or two cigarettes a day could also elevate the risk of major neonatal health issues.