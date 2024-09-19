With the rising prevalence of dementia globally, researchers are actively seeking new strategies to reduce the risk of the disease. A recent study has uncovered a promising link between flavonoid intake and dementia prevention. According to the findings, regularly consuming foods rich in flavonoids could cut the risk of developing dementia by 28%.

Dementia affects the lives of more than 55 million people worldwide, and the number is estimated to double every 20 years, touching 139 million in 2050. Research has shown that various factors, including age, lifestyle choices, and environmental conditions, influence the risk of developing dementia.

While previous studies have shown links between poor diet and elevated risk of dementia, the latest research by a team of researchers at Queen's University Belfast, Ireland, investigated the role of food rich in flavonoids in dementia prevention.

The study involved a large cohort of 121 986 participants from the UK Biobank between the ages of 40 and 70 who were followed up for an average of 9.2 years. The researchers then explored the link between participants' flavonoid intake scores, various flavonoid subclasses, and the risk of developing dementia while considering factors like genetic risk, the presence of depression, and hypertension.

The results showed that those with the highest adherence to a flavonoid-rich diet, particularly tea, red wine, and berries, had a lower risk of dementia, with a more pronounced effect in those with a high genetic risk, hypertension, and depressive symptoms.

"Our findings show that consuming six additional servings of flavonoid-rich foods per day, particularly berries, tea, and red wine, was associated with a 28% lower risk of dementia. The findings were most noticeable in individuals with a high genetic risk as well as those with symptoms of depression," Professor Aedín Cassidy, who led the study, said in a news release.

Flavonoids are phytochemical compounds found mainly in plant-based foods that offer a wide range of health benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties. They are also linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and improved cognitive function.

"These results provide a clear public health message as they suggest that a simple measure such as increasing daily consumption of flavonoid-rich foods may lower dementia risk, especially in populations at high risk. Currently, there is no effective treatment for the disease so preventive interventions to improve health and quality of life, and reduce social and economic costs, should continue to be a major public health priority," said the study's first author, Dr Amy Jennings.