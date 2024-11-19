Researchers have discovered a link between severe COVID-19 infections and cancer tumor regression, potentially opening new avenues for cancer treatment.

A study conducted by researchers from the Northwestern Medicine Canning Thoracic Institute found that RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 virus may trigger the development of immune cells with anti-cancer properties. These cells with cancer-fighting properties called inducible nonclassical monocytes (I-NCMs) could be potentially used in cancer treatments, particularly for patients with aggressive or advanced cancers, when the traditional treatment options such as immunotherapies do not work.

The findings, based on studies of both human tissues and animal models, explain previous observations of reduced tumor sizes and regression of certain cancers following COVID-19 infection.

"This discovery opens up a new avenue for cancer treatment. We found that the same cells activated by severe COVID-19 could be induced with a drug to fight cancer, and we specifically saw a response with melanoma, lung, breast and colon cancer in the study. While this is still in the early stages and the effectiveness was only studied in preclinical animal models, it offers hope that we might be able to use this approach to benefit patients with advanced cancers that have not responded to other treatments," said Dr. Ankit Bharat, senior author of the study.

Typically, the non-classical monocytes are immune cells that patrol the bloodstream to detect threats like infections, but they do not have receptors to enter tumor sites.

"In contrast, I-NCMs created during severe COVID-19 retain a unique receptor called CCR2, allowing them to travel beyond blood vessels and infiltrate the tumor environment. Once there, they release certain chemicals to recruit body's natural killer cells. These killer cells then swarm the tumor and start attacking the cancer cells directly, helping to shrink the tumor," Dr. Bharat explained.

Although promising, these findings are still in the early stages and require further validation through clinical trials to see if they can be safely and effectively used in cancer treatment.

"The team hopes that, with further research, they can develop therapies that specifically target these cells to treat cancers that are currently difficult to manage. This could lead to new treatment options for patients who have exhausted all other possibilities," the news release from Northwestern Medicine stated.