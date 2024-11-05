Breakfast is a meal that often gets overlooked in a busy schedule. It's not just enough that you don't skip breakfast; the choice of your morning meal is equally important. New research has identified a specific breakfast item that not only boosts focus but also keeps you satisfied throughout the day.

A recent study published in the Journal of Dairy Science explored how different breakfast choices affect satiety, concentration, and daily calorie intake in women. The findings revealed that a dairy-based high-protein diet is most effective for promoting fullness and boosting concentration compared to a carb-rich meal or skipping breakfast entirely.

"Epidemiological studies clearly show that skipping breakfast is associated with a higher risk of being overweight, and other intervention studies note that several components in the diet—low contents of protein, fiber, and calcium—may have a detrimental effect on weight regulation. This suggested that the content of the breakfast may influence the health impact of the breakfast meal," said lead investigator Mette Hansen in a news release.

In the study, researchers tested if a high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfast can help lower calorie intake later in the day and keep people feeling fuller for longer compared to skipping breakfast or eating a high-carbohydrate meal.

The researchers conducted a randomized trial with 30 young women between the age of 18 to 30, who were overweight or obese. The participants followed a standardized diet and activity level the day before each test. During the study, they consumed either a protein-rich breakfast of skyr yogurt and oats or a low-protein, high-carbohydrate meal of whole grain bread with raspberry jam and apple juice. Both meals had similar energy content, fiber, and fat. Meanwhile, the control group skipped breakfast entirely, except for a glass of water.

The researchers then calculated participants' energy intake at lunch and throughout the day and measured their appetite between meals. They also took blood samples between breakfast and lunch to test for appetite-regulating hormones, insulin, and glucose levels.

"The study results revealed that the young women participating felt more satiated and less hungry after a dairy-based, high-protein, low-carbohydrate breakfast compared with a low-protein, high-carbohydrate breakfast or no breakfast," the researchers wrote.

"However, this was not translated significantly to their gut hormones or overall calorie intake for the day, suggesting that a high-protein breakfast might not be a weight-loss solution on its own," said Dr. Hansen.