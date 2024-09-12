Many people experience stress and mental health challenges, which can escalate into suicidal thoughts. However, these battles frequently go unrecognized amid the fast pace of life.

Even when people realize a loved one is struggling, they often feel uncertain about how to offer support, start a conversation, or recognize the warning signs of suicidal ideation, despite the willingness to help.

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Week, Raag Malhotra, a psychologist specializing in perinatal mental health and trauma-informed therapy from Santa Clara, California, shares valuable insights on recognizing the warning signs and supporting those struggling with suicidal thoughts, which could potentially save lives.

Why do people consider suicide?

The factors that trigger suicidal thoughts can vary for each individual. While many people consider suicide when overwhelmed by emotional pain and hopelessness, for others, it might be related to an underlying mental health issue.

"Many people struggle in silence, believing that ending their lives is the only way to escape the suffering. It often stems from untreated mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, or trauma. Risk factors include a history of mental illness, substance abuse, major life changes (like losing a loved one, divorce, or job loss), chronic pain, or a family history of suicide," Malhotra told Medical Daily.

Signs To Look Out For:

People experiencing suicidal thoughts often go through physical and behavioral changes. Physical signs can include changes in sleep patterns, eating habits, losing or gaining weight, fatigue, and unexplained aches and pains. It is also important to watch for behavioral changes, such as losing interest in previously enjoyed activities, withdrawing from loved ones, neglecting self-care, talking about death or feeling trapped, giving away personal belongings, or displaying drastic mood swings.

"Emotionally, you might notice them becoming more irritable, anxious, or detached. They might start showing a lack of hope, a deep sense of guilt or shame, and an overwhelming sense of despair. If someone feels numb or disconnected, it's a sign that they may be in serious emotional distress. A person might start saying things like, "It would be better if I weren't here," or show a sudden calmness after being extremely anxious or depressed," Malhotra explained.

How To Support:

To be there for them without being judgmental is the best thing that you can do for someone struggling with suicidal thoughts.

"Let them know that you're open to listening, even to the painful things. Ask them directly if they're thinking about suicide—it's a myth that asking will plant the idea in their mind. Encourage them to talk about their feelings, remind them that they're not alone, and reassure them that help is available. If possible, help them connect to professional support like a therapist or a crisis helpline. Just letting them know that their life has value, that you're there, and they're loved can make a huge difference," Malhotra explained.

Seeking Professional Help

According to Malhotra, professional support can be lifesaving as it gives assurance to the person struggling with suicidal thoughts that their pain is temporary and there are solutions to the problems.

People experiencing suicidal thoughts should seek help without delay, as therapy provides a secure environment to address emotional pain, help develop coping strategies, and challenge negative beliefs. Professional support, including medication, can also help manage underlying issues like depression or anxiety.

"It offers a safe, structured space to unpack deep emotional pain. A therapist can help the person explore why they're feeling suicidal and develop coping mechanisms to manage those thoughts. Therapy also helps challenge distorted beliefs, like feeling worthless or hopeless, and offers tools to rebuild their sense of worth and purpose. Medication may be recommended if there are underlying issues like depression or anxiety that are contributing to suicidal thoughts," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org