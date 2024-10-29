Health officials are probing the death of an Iowa resident possibly tied to Lassa fever, a potentially deadly viral infection rarely reported in the U.S.

The middle-aged eastern Iowa resident is believed to have contracted the infection after returning from travel to West Africa early this month. Lassa fever is endemic to regions of West Africa where it is spread through infected "multimammate rats".

"This is a difficult time for the family of this individual and I want to express our deepest condolences. I want to assure Iowans that the risk of transmission is incredibly low in our state. We continue to investigate and monitor this situation and are implementing the necessary public health protocols," said Dr. Robert Kruse, State Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services in a news release.

The virus spreads through contact with urine or droppings of infected rats, by inhaling contaminated particles, or through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person with symptoms.

Since the patient in Iowa did not have symptoms while traveling, and since the virus does not spread through casual contact like a handshake or sitting close to an infected person, the CDC health officials said the risk to fellow travelers is "extremely low."

After developing symptoms, the patient received treatment at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center. Meanwhile, the health officials are trying to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient to monitor them for 21 days.

"If confirmed, the Iowa suspected case would be the ninth known occurrence since 1969 of Lassa fever in travelers returning to the United States from areas where Lassa fever is commonly found," the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release.

Around 80% of Lassa fever cases have only mild symptoms such as a slight fever, fatigue, and headache and the infection may go undiagnosed. However, in some cases, the infection can escalate causing severe complications such as bleeding, breathing difficulties, vomiting, facial swelling, intense pain in the chest, back, and abdomen, and even shock.

The complications also include permanent hearing loss, which may occur in about 30% of cases with mild and severe cases of Lassa fever. Infection can lead to a high risk of miscarriage in pregnant women.

For those traveling to West Africa, the risk of Lassa fever can be reduced by avoiding contact with rats by storing food in rat-proof containers, keeping living areas clean, and setting traps around homes. It is also important not to eat rats, as they can carry the virus.

Healthcare providers who come into contact with patients with Lassa fever should take strict precautions, including wearing protective clothing, sterilizing equipment, practicing infection control, and isolating infected patients until they recover.