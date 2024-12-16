The pills that you pop in daily might be doing more than easing your symptoms—they could be silently affecting your brain. According to a doctor's warning, long-term use of five commonly used medications may increase the risk of dementia, a devastating condition that affects memories and thinking abilities.

Dementia is a silent epidemic, impacting over 55 million lives across the globe and growing by nearly 10 million cases every year. The condition, caused by nerve cell damage, slowly deteriorates memory, reasoning, coordination, mood, and behavior, interfering with a person's everyday life.

Dementia has many causes, with Alzheimer's disease being the most common, often linked to risk factors such as age, genetics, and certain medications. Vascular dementia is associated with long-term high blood pressure, hardened arteries, or strokes, while Lewy body dementia results from abnormal deposits of the protein alpha-synuclein, which disrupt normal brain function. Severe head injuries and frontotemporal dementia, which is often tied to genetic factors, can also lead to dementia.

Dr. Zain Hasan, a board-certified anesthesiologist in Los Angeles shared on TikTok five common medications including two over-the-counter drugs that if taken daily can raise the risk of dementia.

According to Dr. Hasan, the underlying theme for most of these medications is that they typically affect the brain. "Anything [that] sedates your brain for a long period of time, including anesthesia, can cause dementia," Dr. Hasan explained.

1. Antihistamines/ Benadryl:

Benadryl is an over-the-counter antihistamine used by many to quickly relieve symptoms of hay fever, allergies, and common cold. It is known to have a range of side effects including drowsiness, dizziness, constipation, stomach upset, blurred vision, and dryness in the mouth, nose, or throat. Research shows that long-term use of anticholinergic medications like Benadryl may significantly raise the risk of dementia.

"If you take diphenhydramine, also known as Benadryl or Elavil, or any sort of antihistamine medication or anticholinergic for a long period of time, it has been linked to dementia," Dr. Hasan said.

2. Opiates:

"This is pretty common knowledge, but if you take any opiates like morphine regularly, they affect your brain," Dr. Hasan said.

Using opioids regularly has been linked to a higher risk of dementia, especially in people with chronic pain, compared to those using non-opioid pain medications. Research shows that the more opioid prescriptions a person has, the greater their risk of developing dementia.

3. Omeprazole:

Omeprazole belongs to the class of antacids called proton-pump inhibitors used by many to treat heartburn, indigestion, and acid reflux. It is available under brand names such as Prilosec, Losec, Zegerid, and Omesec.

A research review conducted in 2017 evaluated four European studies that looked into the link between proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and dementia. The findings from three of these studies suggest a connection between PPI use and an increased risk of dementia. Specifically, drugs like omeprazole, esomeprazole, lansoprazole, and pantoprazole were associated with a roughly 1.4-fold higher risk of developing dementia.

"This was a little bit surprising to me, but if you take omeprazole regularly, it can increase the amount of beta-amyloid in your brain, which can lead to dementia," Dr. Hasan said.

4. Benzodiazepines

These medications slow brain activity and are used to treat conditions like sleep disorders, anxiety, and other mental health issues, as well as brain-related conditions like seizures. Because they can be habit-forming and lead to serious side effects, they are classified as controlled substances. Valium and Xanax are two common brands of Benzodiazepines.

"If you take benzodiazepines for a long period of time, it can cause dementia. It makes entire sense. It goes into your central nervous system. It numbs your entire brain. It helps with anxiety. It helps with alcohol withdrawal," Dr. Hasan said.

5. Tricyclic antidepressants:

Tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) are a powerful group of medications that work by altering the levels of neurotransmitters—chemical messengers that help brain cells communicate. By adjusting these brain chemicals, TCAs help alleviate symptoms of depression and other mental health conditions. Common examples of TCAs include Amitriptyline, Desipramine (Norpramin), Doxepin, and Imipramine.

"These are the most intense type of antidepressants out there. It can affect the brain and cause dementia," Dr. Hasan said.

What if you are taking any of these medications?

Research suggests that the use of these medications should be carefully considered, weighing the risks and benefits for each individual. However, it's also important to never stop these medications abruptly without consulting your doctor, as doing so can lead to serious symptoms or other health issues.

"If you're taking these medications, always talk to your primary care doctor first before you stop anything, especially medications like opiates and benzos. Tell them you're scared or worried about dementia in the future, especially if you're younger and you have a lifetime taking [these] medications," Dr. Hasan said.