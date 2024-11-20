Taking medications for cholesterol and blood pressure might seem like a health burden for many. But there's good news for those who have to depend on cardiovascular medications. Researchers have found that beyond their cardiovascular benefits, long-term use of these drugs, especially when used in combination, may offer protection against dementia.

The latest study conducted by Karolinska Institutet in Sweden revealed the use of common cardiovascular drugs for more than five years is associated with a reduced risk of dementia later in life.

"Previous studies have focused on individual drugs and specific patient groups but in this study, we take a broader approach," said Alexandra Wennberg, a lead author of the paper.

The study analyzed dementia risk using data from Swedish national registers, involving around 88,000 individuals over the age of 70 who were diagnosed with dementia between 2011 and 2016. It also included 880,000 control participants. The researchers obtained data about the participants' use of cardiovascular drugs from the Swedish Prescribed Drug Register.

"The results show that long-term use of antihypertensive drugs, cholesterol-lowering drugs, diuretics, and blood-thinning drugs is associated with between 4 and 25 percent lower risk of dementia. Combinations of the drugs had stronger protective effects than if they were used alone," the news release stated.

However, the researchers noted that the use of antiplatelet drugs for stroke prevention may be associated with a higher risk of dementia. This could be due to the increased risk of microbleeds in the brain caused by these drugs, which are linked to cognitive decline.

"The association between the use of common cardiovascular drugs and dementia risk suggests that these pathways may be explored for the development of dementia treatment though future research is necessary. Conversely, because antiplatelets are commonly used, it is important to further understand any long-term negative effects on cognitive outcomes.

Researchers believe that the new finding adds an important piece of the puzzle for finding new treatments for dementia. Also, since the study observed cognitive decline associated with antiplatelet use, it highlights the need to consider their potential long-term cognitive effects when prescribing these medications.

"We currently have no cure for dementia, so it's important to find preventive measures," said Wennberg.