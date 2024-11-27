Texas health officials have reported the state's first locally acquired dengue fever case of the year, identified in a Cameron County resident with no travel history to areas where the disease is common.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, typically causes symptoms such as high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. While many cases are asymptomatic or mild, some can progress to severe dengue, leading to serious complications and, in rare instances, fatalities. The dengue virus is endemic to tropical and subtropical climates.

Since 2013, Texas has reported 665 dengue cases, including 40 locally acquired infections. This year, however, marks the state's highest annual case count since 2002.

"It has been a highly active year for dengue virus globally. As of today, there have been 106 travel-associated dengue cases, including one death reported in Texas. This is the highest annual case count in Texas since 2002," Texas health officials said in a news release.

Amid a global surge in cases, the CDC issued a warning earlier this year to U.S. travelers about an increased risk of dengue virus, particularly in regions where the disease is endemic, such as the South Pacific, Asia, the Caribbean, South and Central America, and Africa.

The recent locally acquired dengue case has prompted officials to urge healthcare providers to test patients presenting with symptoms of the disease. "It is important for health care providers to consider a diagnosis of dengue virus and test for it if their patient has symptoms consistent with the disease," said Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, Dr. Jennifer Shuford.

Since the period from November to December remains the most active period for mosquitos in Texas, officials are cautioning the public to keep themselves safe from mosquito bites.

Taking a few simple steps can greatly reduce the risk of mosquito bites. Start by wearing long sleeves and pants to act as a physical barrier. You can enhance protection by applying an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

It's also important to stop mosquitoes from breeding in and around your home. Regularly eliminating standing water from items like toys, tires, buckets, and plant pots will be a helpful step. While staying indoors, use air conditioning and ensure window and door screens are in good condition to keep mosquitoes out.