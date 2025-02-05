A Texas mother is raising the alarm, fighting for a nationwide ban after her toddler suffered brain damage, and long term neurological issues from swallowing a popular sensory toy marketed as non-toxic.

Water beads, the colorful tiny balls that expand to around 100 times their size when in contact with water, can cause intestinal blockages, breathing problems, and even toxic effects on the brain, cautions the mother along with a group of experts in a recent study report published in Pediatrics.

The study discusses the case of Kipley, a 13-month-old baby, who accidentally ingested her sister's sensory toy, which landed the child in issues including intestinal blockage, a state of toxic brain encephalopathy, and developmental delays. Kipley's mother, Ashley Haugen, is one of the study authors.

When Kipley developed a rash and was presented at emergency with signs of lethargy, weight loss, and insomnia, doctors could not initially figure out what was wrong. However, the ultrasound indicated intestinal obstruction, and she underwent a surgical procedure to examine the organs, revealing a mass of water beads in the small intestine.

"Because the water beads were marketed as non-toxic, eco-friendly, and biodegradable, everybody thought that she would be fine," Haugen told CBS News. However, polymerized acrylamide monomers used for making water beads can be toxic at high levels.

Although Kipley's rash improved after removing the beads from the small intestine, she began experiencing neurological complications affecting her speech, sensory processing, and motor skills.

A second surgery was performed to remove additional water bead material from her large intestine, but her condition continued to worsen. She struggled with coordination and responding to commands, prompting doctors to diagnose her with toxic brain encephalopathy, a condition linked to developmental delays and long-term neurological impairment.

"Water beads have been reported to cause intestinal obstruction, sinus mucosal erosion, lung damage, hearing loss, infection, brain injury, and death," the study report explained.

"Please work together to ban water beads. Lots of kids like me got hurt," said Kipley, now 8, who continues to struggle with lasting neurological issues. Her mother has since launched an advocacy group, That Water Bead Lady, to raise awareness and support families whose children have been harmed by these seemingly harmless yet dangerous toys.

"It breaks my heart, what happened to Kipley. And for me, it's been very healing to be able to know that that pain has a purpose," Haugen said.

Kipley's case is not an isolated incident. Between 2016 and 2022, approximately 7,800 water bead-related injuries were reported in emergency rooms, with at least one confirmed death linked to ingestion, experts warn.