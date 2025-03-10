As screen time continues to surge, so do concerns about its effects on both physical and mental health. Although this lifestyle habit has adverse effects on people of all ages, a recent study has turned the spotlight on preteens, suggesting that excessive screen use through texting, watching videos, or playing video games could trigger manic symptoms in them.

A recent large-scale study involving 9,243 children aged 10 and 11 has shed light on the potential mental health risks of excessive screen use. Published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology, the research explored how heavy engagement with social media, video games, texting, and video streaming impacts young minds.

To better understand the link between screen time and mental health, researchers of the latest study analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, the largest long-term study of brain development in the United States. They examined the typical screen habits of thousands of preteens, investigating whether excessive use of social media, video games, and texting was associated with manic or hypomanic symptoms.

The results showed that those with excess screen time were at a greater chance of developing "inflated self-esteem, decreased need for sleep, distractibility, rapid speech, racing thoughts, and impulsivity - behaviors characteristic of manic episodes, a key feature of bipolar-spectrum disorders."

"Adolescence is a particularly vulnerable time for the development of bipolar-spectrum disorders. Given that earlier onset of symptoms is linked with more severe and chronic outcomes, it's important to understand what might contribute to the onset or worsening of manic symptoms in teenagers," said Dr. Jason Nagata, first author of the study in a news release.

The researchers also noted that American adolescents now spend an average of over eight hours a day on screens, double the pre-pandemic average, coinciding with a rise in mental health concerns.

"This study underscores the importance of cultivating healthy screen use habits early. Future research can help us better understand the behaviors and brain mechanisms linking screen use with manic symptoms to help inform prevention and intervention efforts," said co-author Kyle Ganson.

Although screen time offers educational benefits, Dr. Nagata cautions that parents should be mindful of potential risks and know the importance of balancing its use to protect mental health. "Families can develop a media plan which could include screen-free times before bedtime," Dr. Nagata added.