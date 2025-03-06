The human brain contains roughly a spoonful of microplastics and nano-plastics, with levels three to five times higher in individuals with dementia. As concerns grow over microplastic's link to diseases like dementia, cancer, and heart disease, researchers suggest that a simple change in drinking habits could reduce microplastic intake by up to 90%.

Microplastics are present everywhere, from the food we eat, to the water we drink, and the air we breathe. "Given the widespread presence of microplastics in the environment, completely eliminating exposure is unrealistic. A more practical approach is to reduce the most significant sources of microplastic intake," the researchers wrote in a recent Scientific paper published in the Genomic Press.

The researchers found that switching to filtered tap water from bottled water can reduce the intake of microplastics from 90,000 to 4,000 particles each year, making it an "impactful intervention." It is estimated that Americans consumed around 16.2 billion gallons of bottled water last year, a 2% increase from 2023.

"However, while reducing intake is a logical approach, it remains unclear whether this translates into a measurable reduction in microplastic accumulation within human tissues. Beyond bottled water, significant dietary sources of microplastics are alcohol and seafood," the researchers wrote.

Apart from ditching plastic bottles, the scientific paper highlights several practical strategies to reduce microplastic exposure in our daily lives. It suggests avoiding the common habit of heating food in plastic containers, which can release up to 4.22 million microplastic particles per square centimeter. Reducing the use of tea bags, which often contain microplastics, and refraining from storing food in plastic containers are also recommended steps.

The paper also underscores the importance of opting for whole foods over canned or ultra-processed options. For instance, studies have shown that processed foods like chicken nuggets contain up to 30 times more microplastics per gram compared to fresh chicken breasts.

Studies show that humans breathe in up to 62,000 microplastic particles each year. Since inhalation is a major source of microplastic exposure, researchers suggest the use of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters as they can remove up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns.

Researchers noted that age does not influence how much microplastic accumulates in the body. This is a hopeful finding as it suggests that, despite continuous exposure to microplastics in the environment, the body can naturally remove them through sweating, urination, and bowel movements over time.