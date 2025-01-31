Taking care of your oral hygiene protects your teeth and gums, but the benefits go beyond that—it may also help prevent stroke. However, brushing alone might not be enough. Researchers have found that flossing at least once a week can significantly reduce stroke risk.

Previous studies have linked oral health to reduced stroke risk, but in the latest study, the researchers evaluated the specific impact of flossing.

"A recent global health report revealed that oral diseases — such as untreated tooth decay and gum disease — affected 3.5 billion people in 2022, making them the most widespread health conditions. We aimed to determine which oral hygiene behavior — dental flossing, brushing or regular dentist visits — has the greatest impact on stroke prevention," said study lead author Dr. Souvik Sen in a news release.

The findings suggest that regular flossing may lower the risk of ischemic stroke by 22%(stroke from blood clots), cardioembolic stroke (caused by blood clots traveling from the heart) by 44%, and atrial fibrillation by 12%. These protective effects were independent of tooth brushing and other oral hygiene behaviors.

The results will be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2025, in Los Angeles. The findings were based on the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study, the first large-scale investigation in the U.S. that examined the link between flossing and stroke risk. For the study, researchers surveyed more than 6,000 people about their dental flossing habits and tracked their health over 25 years.

Among those who flossed, 4,092 had never experienced a stroke, and 4,050 had no history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm disorder. Over time, 434 individuals suffered strokes, with different causes ranging from artery blockages to heart-related clots. Additionally, 1,291 participants developed AFib.

The analysis revealed that the more frequently people flossed, the greater their reduction in stroke risk. Flossing was also linked to a lower likelihood of cavities and periodontal disease.

"Oral health behaviors are linked to inflammation and artery hardening. Flossing may reduce stroke risk by lowering oral infections and inflammation and encouraging other healthy habits. Many people have expressed that dental care is costly. Flossing is a healthy habit that is easy to adopt, affordable, and accessible everywhere," Sen explained.