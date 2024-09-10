Diabetes patients are at an increased risk of developing asthma and the relationship between the two conditions is reciprocal, a recent study revealed.

The latest study presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spain, revealed that while individuals with diabetes are almost twice the risk of asthma, people with asthma have a 28% more chance of developing diabetes. These results highlight the importance of screening for both conditions when someone is diagnosed.

"The global rates of asthma and type 2 diabetes, both of which are common health issues, are on the rise. These conditions negatively impact an individual's quality of life and are expected to create an increasing medical and economic burden. However, the evidence linking the two and the mechanisms behind this connection remain unclear, highlighting the need for comprehensive research into their association," said Dr Nam Nguyen who led the research.

To estimate the link between asthma and diabetes, researchers conducted a meta-analysis involving data from 17 million participants from 14 studies and a systematic review of four medical journal databases.

"The results showed that asthma and diabetes have a reciprocal relationship: individuals with asthma are 28% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those without asthma and individuals with type 2 diabetes are almost twice as likely (83% more likely) to develop asthma than those without type 2 diabetes," the news release stated.

The study also noted that hypertension and dyslipidemia (unhealthy levels of blood fats such as cholesterol) are also factors that contribute to an increased risk of both asthma and type 2 diabetes.

"Asthma severity was associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, with the risk increasing in line with severity. However, asthma duration was not associated with type 2 diabetes risk," the news release read.

Based on the findings, Dr Nguyen urges more awareness among patients with type 2 diabetes or asthma and stresses the need for preventive strategies. For asthma patients, preventive strategies include screening for prediabetes and managing the condition early to prevent type 2 diabetes. The researcher also suggests the careful use of systemic corticosteroids, which can raise blood sugar levels and increase the risk of diabetes.

"In addition, the potential shared mechanistic pathways between asthma and type 2 diabetes proposed by our study offer a new framework for research," Dr Nguyen said.