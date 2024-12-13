A 20-year-old UCLA student has filed a lawsuit against several California doctors, claiming she was misdiagnosed with gender dysphoria at age 12 and "fast-tracked onto a conveyor belt" of irreversible gender transition treatments.

Kaya Clementine Breen accused the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles of misdiagnosing her with gender dysphoria, a condition that leads to distress when the gender identity does not match the sex assigned at birth, NBC News reported.

Breen was sexually abused while she was young, which later led to anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. At just 11 years old, she began struggling with the idea of growing into a woman, believing life might be easier as a boy. Seeking help, she confided in her school counselor, who told her she was transgender and directed her to the hospital where she received the diagnosis and transition care.

At just 12 years old, Breen was prescribed puberty blockers, followed by cross-sex hormones from ages 13 to 19. At 14, she underwent a double mastectomy to remove her breasts, a series of treatments she now claims were rushed and life-altering.

Earlier this year, Breen began dialectical behavior therapy, a form of talk therapy aimed at helping individuals manage intense emotions. It was during these sessions that she started questioning her original diagnosis.

Breen claimed that if she had received "real, genuine therapy first, instead of gender-specific therapy," things would have been different. This realization prompted her to file a lawsuit against multiple California healthcare providers and hospitals involved in her diagnosis and treatment.

"This case is about a team of purported health care providers who collectively decided that a vulnerable girl struggling with complex mental health struggles and suffering from multiple instances of sexual abuse should be prescribed a series of life-altering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, ultimately, receive a double mastectomy at the age of 14," the lawsuit said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at Children's Hospital Los Angeles told NBC News that the treatment at the center is "patient- and family-centered, following guidelines from professional organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, and Endocrine Society."

"We do not comment on pending litigation; and out of respect for patient privacy and in compliance with state and federal laws, we do not comment on specific patients and/or their treatment," the spokesperson reportedly said.