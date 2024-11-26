Vaping is often promoted as a safer alternative to cigarette smoking. But is using e-cigarettes truly risk-free? Researchers have discovered that vaping impacts circulation, with noticeable effects occurring immediately.

In the latest study that will be presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) next week, researchers explored the impact of both cigarette smoking and vaping on vascular function. The study found that while vaping exposes users to fewer toxic chemicals than cigarettes, it still affects circulation and overall health. Interestingly, the effect was observed even in e-cigarettes without nicotine.

"E-cigarettes have long been marketed as a safer alternative to regular tobacco smoking. Some believe that e-cigarettes don't contain any of the harmful products, such as free radicals, found in regular tobacco cigarettes, because no combustion is involved," said Dr. Marianne Nabbout, the study lead author in a news release.

To assess the impact on brain circulation, researchers evaluated 31 healthy participants—both smokers and vapers—using MRI scans before and after exposure to tobacco cigarettes, e-cigarette aerosol with nicotine, and e-cigarette aerosol without nicotine. The participants, aged 21 to 49, were compared to baseline scans from 10 non-smokers and non-vapers, aged 21 to 33.

The study also measured blood flow speed in the femoral artery by placing a cuff on the upper thigh to restrict circulation. Also, the venous oxygen saturation of the participants, which shows the amount of oxygen in the blood returning to the heart after supplying oxygen to the body's tissues was tested.

After inhaling each type of vaping or smoking, blood flow in the superficial femoral artery significantly decreased. The greatest decrease in vascular function occurred after vaping e-cigarettes with nicotine, followed by those without nicotine. Vapers also showed lower venous oxygen saturation, indicating an immediate reduction in oxygen uptake by the lungs, regardless of nicotine content.

"This study serves to highlight the acute effects smoking and vaping can have on a multitude of vascular beds in the human body. If the acute consumption of an e-cigarette can have an effect that is immediately manifested at the level of the vessels, it is conceivable that the chronic use can cause vascular disease," Dr. Nabbout said.