A Virginia woman who lost her hand in a shark attack is now turning to the public for help after her insurance company refused to cover the cost of a prosthetic device recommended by her medical team.

Elisabeth Foley, a 45-year-old mother of three, was bitten by a shark in June while vacationing in Florida. She was one of three people attacked within 90 minutes that day. Foley's injuries were devastating, leading to the loss of her left hand and severe damage to her midsection. Her recovery involved 60 days in the hospital, where she endured multiple surgeries, including nerve and laser procedures, according to WWBT.

Despite these challenges, Foley has made remarkable progress. Now, her doctors recommend a myoelectric prosthetic hand, an advanced device that uses residual muscle signals in the arm to control its movements.

This prosthetic would dramatically improve her mobility and independence, according to her GoFundMe page.

Without it, Foley claims she faces "a diminished quality of life," marked by limited mobility. Her insurance company has declined to cover the $73,000 prosthetic, deeming it "not medically necessary," her fundraiser explains.

The device would enable her to regain some normalcy and tackle tasks many take for granted.

As of Thursday, Foley's GoFundMe campaign had raised over $60,000.

Her journey and updates on her recovery are also documented on her Instagram, where she has received an outpouring of support.

Foley's struggle for a prosthetic comes amid a national reckoning over frustrations with the healthcare system prioritizing profits over people. The killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has sparked a wave of support for the suspect, Luigi Mangione, with many applauding him as a symbol of growing frustration and anger toward the insurance industry.