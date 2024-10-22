Ensure your child is getting adequate sunshine vitamins. Beyond the role of calcium absorption and bone strengthening, researchers have discovered more about its connection to the immune system. A recent study revealed how a deficiency of vitamin D in young children can raise the risk of developing autoimmune disorders.

According to the latest study published in the journal Science Advances, the deficiency of vitamin D in kids is linked to premature aging of the thymus gland. The thymus is a small lymph gland that makes and trains T-cells that are crucial for the immune system, defending the body against infections and diseases. While most of these vital cells are produced before birth, the remainder are generated during childhood, and by puberty, individuals would have developed the complete T cells for their lifetime.

"An aging thymus leads to a 'leaky' immune system. This means the thymus becomes less effective at filtering out immune cells that could mistakenly attack healthy tissues, increasing the risk of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes," said the lead author of the study John White in a news release.

Studies have shown that vitamin D is essential for immunity but according to White, the recent study findings "bring new clarity to this connection and could lead to new strategies for preventing autoimmune diseases."

During the trial, researchers examined mice that could not produce vitamin D to assess how this deficiency affected their thymus glands. They then conducted cell analyses and gene sequencing to understand the impact of vitamin D deficiency on the immune system. The researchers expect similar findings in humans as the thymus functions similarly in both species.

Based on the study findings, researchers suggest that young children should get adequate vitamin D, either through natural sources such as fortified food and sunlight or through supplementation.

"If you have a young child, it's important to consult with your healthcare provider to ensure they're getting enough," said White.

Earlier research conducted by the same team in 2021, which followed up more than 10,000 children showed that early vitamin D supplementation can reduce the risk of developing type 1 diabetes by up to five-fold.