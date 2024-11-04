For millions of people struggling with osteoarthritis pain, a promising new treatment is on the horizon, which could be an alternative to knee replacements. A recent study revealed that semaglutide injections, a drug commonly used for weight loss, could dramatically reduce osteoarthritis symptoms, cutting pain levels by nearly 50%.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative joint disease that causes chronic pain, stiffness, swelling, and tenderness in joints. It is the most common form of arthritis, affecting the mobility and flexibility of the patients.

While weight loss has been known to help relieve symptoms of osteoarthritis, studies have not examined the use of weight loss drugs with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists in the treatment of the condition.

Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drug known by the brand name Wegovy for weight loss and Ozempic for diabetes. It is now used as a powerful multi-purpose drug to treat high blood sugar, obesity, and related risks. It is not currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

The researchers of the latest study conducted a trial involving 407 obese participants with moderate knee osteoarthritis. During the trial, participants either received once-weekly injections of semaglutide (2.4 mg) or placebo, along with counseling on physical activity and a reduced-calorie diet. At the start of the study, the participants had at least moderate pain from osteoarthritis.

The researchers noted the participants' weight change and pain score until the end of 68 weeks. Those who received semaglutide injections lost an average of 14% of their body weight, while those who received a placebo lost only 3%.

"Among participants with obesity and knee osteoarthritis with moderate-to-severe pain, treatment with once-weekly injectable semaglutide resulted in significantly greater reductions in body weight and pain related to knee osteoarthritis than placebo," the researchers wrote in the study published in the New England Journal Of Medicine.

"The risk of developing the condition [osteoarthritis] is more than four times higher in people with obesity. Weight reduction along with physical activity is often a recommended approach to managing painful symptoms, but adherence can be challenging. There is a significant need for non-surgical and sustainable treatment options for those living with obesity-related osteoarthritis," said lead study author Dr. Henning Bliddal in a news release.