A 50-year-old woman from the U.K., who spent most of her adult life weighing around 265 pounds, now feels like she's "walking on air" after shedding 83 pounds. Instead of opting for gastric sleeve surgery, which she feared due to potential side effects, she chose a simple diet—a decision she calls the "best" she's ever made, completely transforming her life.

Donna McCaulsky, a civil servant from South East London, was advised to undergo gastric sleeve surgery when her BMI reached 60.1 in 2020. By 2022, she had reached 350 pounds from "constant snacking". McCaulsky links the weight gain to chronic insomnia, an autoimmune disease, and an increased appetite caused by prescribed steroids.

It was at this breaking point that McCaulsky knew she had to take control of her health. She turned to the 1:1 Diet, also known as the Cambridge Diet—a structured meal replacement strategy designed to help people regain control over their weight. The diet is a very low-calorie plan, offering daily caloric intake ranging from 415 to 1,500 calories through a mix of meal replacement bars, smoothies, shakes, and soups.

Interestingly, this diet offers a delicious and varied menu, from shakes and soups to savory rice and pasta dishes, all carefully crafted and tested by nutritional experts to ensure they have essential vitamins and minerals for a balanced diet while effective for weight loss.

McCaulsky is now convinced that her remarkable transformation to 182 pounds in just over 18 months proves it's never too late to take control and change your life. With a BMI of 31.1, she now describes feeling like she's "walking on air."

"It's absolutely surreal – I bought a size 12 (US Size 8) dress in December, and it was an amazing feeling. I haven't bought a mini dress in years, and now I feel like I have so much more choice. I don't have to shop in plus-size shops anymore, and I feel like I can wear whatever I like. It's like I have freedom now," she told PA Real Life.

"I don't regret turning down the surgery, I've now made a change for life and it was the best decision," she added.