Heard of algae oil? It may soon become a kitchen staple, replacing your regular cooking oil. Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Humm, the renowned owner of Eleven Madison Park, has already endorsed it for its taste and versatility, bringing this innovative oil to the spotlight.

Algae oil, introduced by the Algae Cooking Club in collaboration with Chef Humm, is made from microalgae fermented in large stainless steel tanks, where they are fed sugar that the microorganisms easily convert into oil.

For food enthusiasts and home cooks looking for a healthy cooking oil without compromising on flavor, algae oil offers a unique fat composition. According to Algae Cooking Club, the oil is high in Omega-9 monounsaturated fats (93%) and low in Omega-6 polyunsaturated fats (3%) and saturated fat (4%).

Another advantage is that it could be used in a range of cooking processes, from searing and roasting to grilling, frying, and even in dips or dressings, without compromising flavor or texture.

When choosing a cooking oil, the temperature at which it begins to smoke and degrade, the smoke point is crucial. Algae oil, with a high smoke point of 535°F, retains flavors and textures even while frying, without imparting burnt or off notes like other oils. In comparison, extra virgin olive oil often praised for its health benefits, has a smoke point of only 410°F, limiting it to low-heat cooking.

"It's very pure, so it doesn't impart any burnt, bitter or 'off' flavor at high heats. This is why we have been experimenting with it in our fried dishes at the restaurant, in particular. I also like that it doesn't overpower delicate flavors — it tastes like what you are cooking," Chef Humm said, as reported by Food & Wine.

Produced through a natural fermentation process, algae oil contains no pesticides, chemicals, or blending. This method, similar to brewing beer or fermenting wine, uses algae as the key ingredient, which is a natural source of plant-based oils.

Beyond its culinary advantages, algae oil could also offer significant environmental benefits, making it an "exciting alternative" for environmentally conscious individuals. Many traditional oils are still sourced from industrial farming methods, which require billions of acres of new farmland. Algae can instead produce high-quality fats, proteins, and nutrients in just days, using only a fraction of the land, water, and carbon needed by conventional crops, all without sacrificing flavor or quality.

Omega-9 fatty acids are linked to a reduced risk of inflammation, heart disease, and certain cancers, making cooking oils rich in the nutrient a beneficial choice. However, it is important to note that there has been no independent research conducted to substantiate the claims made by the company regarding the potential health benefits, fatty acid content, or even the smoke point of algae oil.